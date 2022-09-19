With Phase II of highly anticipated Memory Care now full, Phase III has just started taking reservations to accommodate the growing demand for the person-centered dementia care at Frank Residences. And while families and caregivers take the time to make the decision to seek help for their loved ones, it’s assuring to know that when the decision is made, there is now a space available.
Frank Residencesunderstandshow important this decision is. And how delicate, accommodating, and personalized Alzheimer’s and dementia care can make a difference.
Located on the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living, known to many as The Jewish Home, Frank Residences was designed to make life easier and more joyful for aging adults – a place to be cared for as well as an environment in which to thrive.
Memory Care at Frank Residences is designed for comfort, privacy, and personalized care. Living spaces are optimized to make your loved one feel like they are in a residential community rather than a clinical environment. All studios come with easy-to-navigatefloorplans, custom built-ins, and private bathrooms.
The Memory Care community at Frank Residences also provides guests and loved ones the opportunity to spend time with their family members or friends in a comfortable and welcoming environment.
“My wife is happy, the food here is just terrific,” says Ed Kaplan, a retired environmental scientist and former professor who lives with his wife at Frank Residences. “There are lots of choiceson the menu. I was struck by how well-designed this place is – it’s a cheery place.”
The idea behind Memory Care at Frank Residences is to provide individualized care designed for each resident – offering programs based on your family member’s interests and needs as soon as they arrive. Gone is the old and troubling cliché that assisted-living and Memory Care is a sad and lifeless space to send family members during their last years. At Frank Residences, the opposite is true: this is a place where older adults thrive. As its slogan isOne Beautiful Life, its purpose is to help your loved one live it well.
A professional staff of dedicated caregivers are well-versed in compassionate care and can help with such chores as bathing and grooming, getting dressed, and managing medication. Medical equipment and medication carts are smartly camouflaged here, giving the floors a luxury, residential feel.
“I’m an architect, and (Dad) had to be in a place that felt right,” says Lani Way, whose 94-year-old father lives in Frank Residences. “Frank Residences was beautiful and inspiring and has a gorgeous courtyard. Dad’s world was getting smaller. I wanted to be able to make it larger again and coming to the Frank Residences did that.”