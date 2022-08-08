Reelecting Mano Raju for Public Defender is the best choice for San Francisco. He’s the only endorsed candidate of the San Francisco Democratic Party. During his current term as the elected Public Defender, Mano’s impressive achievements have earned him the endorsements from a broad coalition of leaders that include *House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, *Congresswoman Jackie Speier, *Mayor London Breed, *State Senator Scott Wiener, *Assembly Members Matt Haney and Phil Ting, *Board President Shamann Walton, *Supervisors Dean Preston, Connie Chan, Hillary Ronen, and Myrna Melgar, former *Supervisors Jane Kim and Matt Gonzalez, former *Assemblymember Tom Ammiano and former *State Senator Mark Leno. In addition, community leaders like Reverend Amos Brown and Mutsuko Adachi both agree, San Francisco must reelect Mano Raju on November 8, 2022.

Mano is one of the best defense attorneys in the nation. He initially cut his teeth as a deputy public defender in Contra Costa County where he successfully litigated the most complex and challenging cases. Early in his career, Mano focused on holistic, client-centered advocacy akin to representing his clients like they were family. The stalwart defender maintained the same relentless and vigorous advocacy when he transitioned to the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office. As a result of his success in the courtroom on extremely challenging cases, he has become a highly sought-after lecturer on different aspects of public defender practice and skillful lawyering. During his time in San Francisco, Mano rose through the ranks of leadership while building his own trial practice and sharing his one-of-a-kind knowledge as a Director of Training and then Felony Trial Manager. It’s abundantly clear that Mano’s 20 years of criminal justice experience, leadership and policy advocacy make him the clear choice for reelection.

Following Jeff Adachi’s untimely death, *Mayor London Breed appointed Mano as head of the Public Defender’s Office. His natural leadership style and reputation as an elite trial attorney brought immediate stability to the office. He was tasked to carry on Jeff Adachi’s legacy of creating the best defense firm in the country while also generating impact policy that would immediately improve the lives of all San Franciscans. Even though Mano had been informed by Jeff Adachi’s vision, in a short period of time, he had surpassed Jeff’s own goals by ushering record-breaking growth to the office budget, legislating impact policies that addressed the root causes of our broken system, and all the while effectively advancing equity and diversity through hiring and promotions.

Perhaps to truly understand why Mano works so tirelessly on behalf of San Francisco, it’s important to examine where he comes from. Mano’s parents grew up in a poor village in India and education represented the hope for his family to escape poverty. His father was the first to graduate high school, which paved the way for the further education, enabling him to take the leap to immigrate to America. Since childhood, Mano’s parents instilled the value of public service, vision, and courage to help those who were marginalized much like them. After completing his undergraduate degree at Columbia University, Mano graduated Berkeley Law School and began his legal career as a labor lawyer, protecting and representing the workers who make our communities tick. Addressing mass incarceration and the institutional racism within the criminal justice system were driving forces of Mano’s legal pursuit and eventual transition to the Public Defender’s Office. Mano’s background puts him in a unique position to best lead his Office.

Under Mano’s leadership, the SF Public Defender’s Office paved the way for Be The Jury, a project that pays jurors with financial hardships in order to increase economic and racial diversity on juries. Mano has also established programs that are already serving as national models for dismantling inequities that fuel mass incarceration. The Young Defender Program provides internships for public school youth; the Integrity Unit drives police accountability; the Freedom Project challenges excessive sentences and wrongful convictions; the Policy Unit advocates for necessary systems change on a local and state level; the Immigration Unit keeps families together by preventing unjust detentions and deportations; and the Youth Defender Unit leads the country in non-carceral approaches to youth justice. Envisioning the growth and expansion of such programs should assure San Franciscans that the Public Defender Office is driving criminal justice reform in the right direction.

Just as important as these phenomenal accomplishments, during a time when courts were fully shut down throughout the pandemic, Mano had the bravery to challenge the legal system by filing a lawsuit that reopened the courtroom doors. People who sat behind bars for over a year finally had the opportunity to fight. It’s not an understatement to credit Mano for enabling his staff to fight for the release of so many overcharged and innocent clients who languished behind bars.

Further, the Clean Slate Program was needed more than ever during the pandemic. As people lost their jobs and housing, they turned to Mano to help clear their records so they could pivot and find new means to support their families. Mano heard these calls and sought external funding to expand the Clean Slate Unit, tripling legal services to create pathways to jobs, education and housing.

It's no mystery why so many *Public Defender leaders throughout the state of California and the country have endorsed Mano. Among others, he’s backed by the following leaders: Brendon Woods, Alameda County, Tracy Macuga, Santa Barbara County, Elena D’Agustino, Solano County, David Sutton, Marin County, Ricardo Garcia, Los Angeles County, Erika Anzoategui, Los Angeles County Alternate Defender, Ellen McDonnell, Contra Costa County, Tracie Olsen, Yolo County, Molly O'Neal, Santa Clara County, Erin Brooks, Tulare County, Heather Rogers, Santa Cruz County, Laura Arnold, former *President of the California Public Defender Association, Lori James-Townes, *Executive Director of the National Association of Public Defense, Martin Sabelli, *President of National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, and Lisa Wayne, *Executive Director of the National Association of Crominal Defense Attorneys. It’s the same reason why labor groups like the Teamster Joint Council 7 and International Longshore and Warehouse Union support Mano. He’ll always stand up for justice and what’s right.

This November, join the Rose Pak Democratic Club, San Francisco Young Democrats, and the San Francisco Democratic Central County Committee and reelect Mano Raju, the uniquely qualified candidate to be the San Francisco Public Defender.