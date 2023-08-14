When Fleur Des Villes brought their unique large-scale floral installations to the San Francisco Mint for a floral celebration of Pride Month, Hendrick’s Flora Adora gin was the perfect choice of spirit for the occasion.
Hendrick’s Ambassador Mattias Horseman created a signature cocktail for the event, inspired by the uniquely diverse bouquet that has always made San Francisco special.
The Honeysuckle
Horseman says, “The honeysuckle and its refreshing floral notes combine perfectly with honey and citrus to help tell the story behind the liquid inside every bottle of Hendrick's Flora Adora and the beautiful arrangements for Fleurs Des Villes PRIDE in San Francisco.” 2 parts Flora Adora
Recipe
1 part honey syrup
1 part fresh-squeezed lime juice
Shake with cucumber and mint
About Flora Adora:
Flora Adora is the latest release from Hendrick’s “Cabinet of Curiosities,” a series of innovative limited-edition gins featuring creative twists on the classic taste. Hendrick’s master distiller Lesley Gracie crafted Flora Adora with an enticing floral bouquet, in addition to the symphony of eleven botanicals and signature of rose and cucumber that distinguishes Hendrick’s house style of gin. She was inspired by her time in the garden at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace in Girvan, Scotland, watching nectar-loving pollinators at play and noting which flowers they’re particularly drawn to.
The history of Hendrick’s and San Francisco:
Hendrick’s is known for its unique blend of eleven botanicals, as well as its eye-catching, vintage-inspired branding, which both live up to its tagline: “refreshingly curious.” Horseman believes those things make it particularly suited to the audience in San Francisco, a city that has always prided itself on liveliness and diversity, mixing different flavors and cultures into something entirely new.
Hendrick’s has brought its own quirky, immersive pop-up events to the city before, including the 2011 Enchanted Forest of Curiosities and 2014 Hendrick’s Emporium, both of which were particularly well-received in San Francisco. The Hendrick's collaboration with Fleur Des Villes continues both brands creative approach to events and love for San Francisco.
Horseman says, “In partnering with Fleurs Des Villes we embark on a journey to celebrate creativity, beauty, and the joy of shared experiences. Our unique collaboration ignites the senses in a harmonious fusion of flavor and flowers, inviting all to immerse themselves in a world of refreshing enchantment.”
About Fleur Des Villes PRIDE:
Fleur Des Villes is known for their unique large-scale installations made from fresh florals. They’ve held events all over the world, each showcasing the culture of a city and the talent of local florists.
For the debut of their PRIDE show, they partnered with San Francisco Pride to create a “fresh floral celebration of joy and inclusivity” at the historic San Francisco Mint. It featured mannequins inspired by some of the city’s many LGBTQIA+ trailblazers: Harvey Milk, Margaret Cho, and many more.