Napa Valley will play host to a one-day festival that combines música y cultura Latina, celebrated at a luxury venue -- the Silverado Resort and Spa.
Napa Valley will play host to a one-day festival that combines música y cultura Latina, celebrated at a luxury venue -- the Silverado Resort and Spa.
“With the vision to evolve into a weekend-long festival, this year we bring an A-list lineup for one full day of stellar performances mixed with a soundscape of discovery from exciting up-and-coming artists,” said Co-Founder/Chief Visionary Julissa Marcencia of Sabor+Ritmo.
Global acts will include Grammy and Latin Grammy nominees and winners, including Ángela Aguilar, Manuel Turizo, La Adictiva, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán -- and more.
Fans will enjoy a full day of music on September 9 paired with gourmet vendors from the Napa Valley and Bay Area culinary and wine scene.
Passes are offered in three categories:
GA+: Access to festival GA+ viewing area and festival village, 10+ live performances, food for purchase from 20+ Bay Area vendors, beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase, relaxing lounge areas and shade, complimentary water stations and more amenities throughout festival grounds.
VIP: All the perks of GA+, plus access to VIP village featuring premier front-of-stage viewing area, upscale food and beverage purveyors, premium restrooms, and dedicated entrance.
Platinum: Enjoy the best of Napa Valley’s culinary scene with this all-inclusive pass, including exclusive access to two hosted Platinum lounges featuring gourmet fare and full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails -- with two viewing premier decks and close-to-venue parking.
Get your passes here:
The Sabor+Ritmo Festival is based in Napa Valley, independently and minority owned, and is the first elevated cross-genre and cross-cultural Latin festival that pairs live music, and food and wine -- to celebrate Hispanic culture in the heart of Napa Valley.
“As the destination marketing organization serving the entire Napa Valley, we recognize that music is a natural addition to our world class wine region and our arts and culture scene -- music and wine are a perfect pairing. And, with the broad and diverse musical performances that the Napa Valley attracts, we are excited to celebrate Hispanic culture with the Sabor+Ritmo Festival, and continue to inspire both our residents and our visitors, while offering yet one more wonderful reason to explore the Napa Valley," said Linsey Gallagher, President/CEO of Visit Napa Valley.
