Angela Aguilar wide

Angela Aguilar, the daughter of iconic regional Mexican music singer Pepe Aguilar, kicks off her fourth solo tour, Piensa En Mi, for the bicultural women long erased in Música Mexicana. Aguilar will be headlining the Sabor+Ritmo Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 9.  

 Sabor+Ritmo Napa Valley

In partnership with the San Francisco Examiner  

Napa Valley will play host to a one-day festival that combines música y cultura Latina, celebrated at a luxury venue -- the Silverado Resort and Spa. 

Manuel Turizo FIX

Manuel Turizo’s smash hit “La Bachata” is one of the most streamed tracks globally in the last year, with over 969 million total streams.
Banda La Adictiva

Banda La Adictiva is a 17-member band and one of the most successful from Sinaloa over the last three decades.
Sabor-Ritmo passes
Napa Valley Pano

saborritmofestival.com