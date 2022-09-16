San Francisco Examiner in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers 

Santa Clara has always been a city of opportunity for Raj Chahal.

RAJ-CHAHAL-LEVIS

Raj Chahal's passion for advocating on behalf of his residents is boundless and will continue long after ballots are returned in November.
Levi's Stadium

Among the most critical assets for Santa Clara's revenue generation is Levi’s Stadium. 
CHAHAL-FIXED-LEGAL-49ers

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.