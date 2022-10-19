20654478_web1_200221-sfe-overdose-ambulance_1

There are many differences between suing a governmental entity compared to suing a private, or non-government defendant. 

My daughter tripped in the high school parking lot she walks through after softball practice.  It was already dark and there were no direct lights and she tumbled down a nearby ravine. Luckily, she only had some minor cuts and bruises, but I am worried that another kid will get seriously hurt. My friend got hurt in a shopping center parking lot. He sued and got a settlement.  Can this be done if someone is hurt on the school grounds?  Is there anything that can be done to fix the lights or put up a fence? 

— Anonymous, San Francisco

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

For more information on Dolan Law Firm, you can go to Dolanlawfirm.com.

To read more articles on our blog visit us at: Dolan Law Firm Blog.

Christopher B. Dolan is the owner of the Dolan Law Firm. We serve clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and California from our offices in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Email questions and topics for future articles to: help@dolanlawfirm.com. Each situation is different, and this column does not constitute legal advice. We recommend that you consult with an experienced trial attorney to fully understand your rights.