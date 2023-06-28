Looking for beautiful customized doors or closets at an amazing price point, installed in just hours?
One Day Doors and Closets invites you to be amazed while they transform your whole home in just a few hours with revolutionary 3D technology and beautiful customized doors -- all completed with no messy construction and at a fraction of the cost of traditional box stores.
One Day's revolutionary 3D-measuring technology allows them to replace all the doors in your home within a few quick hours with no messy construction, and for a fraction of the price of traditional home improvements and archaic installation methods.
The 5-step process ensures a quick evaluation and completion of your project.
Step One
They begin by making a quick, 15-minute consultation visit to your home to confirm the technology and product is right for you.
Step Two
If the offering is a good fit, you'll meet with one of the designers at a local One Day showroom to review styles, materials, product configurations, colors and many other design selections.
Next a measure technician will use patented digital 3D measuring technology to scan each of your doorways’ unique dimensions, capturing and recording accurately within 1/1,000th of an inch. Like fingerprints, no two door openings are alike.
Step Four
Each of your doors are custom-milled and professionally painted in the factory, not your home.
Step Five
On the day of your installation, a professional team of installers follow the One Day Installation System and precisely fit each custom-made door to its unique opening. Because of the level of customization and pre-finished doors, installers are in and out of your home in a few hours with no mess or fuss.