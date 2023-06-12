Once Upon a Time in SOMA: Stories From The TODCO Family

I’ll never forget my first visit to Canon Kip Community Center at Eighth and Natoma Streets. It was a drab green concrete warehouse with a metal door down the alley. So, I gave it a try, and walked into a wonderful place and time: a genuine community.
One room was filled with middle school kids sitting quietly at desks doing homework, like young Rudy Corpuz, today’s Director of SOMA’s United Playaz. Later they’d shoot pool at a two tables. The seniors were in the back room relaxing after the lunch program and waiting for bingo. Next door teens shot baskets in the big gym. The diversity was obvious – Filipino, Black, some White – it looked just like the neighborhood. Down the hall was Gene Coleman’s office in a small side room. From behind a desk surrounded by stacks of paper he greeted me with that big, beautiful warm smile that everyone who ever met Gene will never forget. I was a newbie, the new Director of TODCO. It was January 1978, TODCO’s first Yerba Buena senior housing, Woolf House, had begun construction. Gene was a charter member of TODCO’s board of directors, now he was going to show me around. We went back to the seniors’ room and Gene introduced me. The ladies were very polite, asking how they could apply for the new housing. But one fellow challenged me, would we move the people who the Redevelopment Agency had evicted 10 years earlier back to Yerba Buena? I don’t recall my answer (only about a dozen ever did come back), but it was a poor one and he called me a “punk,” taking a roundhouse swing at my jaw. Gene pulled me back just enough so it missed, stepped in between and said, “Now Leland, he’s new, give him a chance.” It was Lee Meyerzove, a longtime, very vocal SOMA resident. TODCO’s Leland Apartments on Howard Street near Sixth is named in his memory. Welcome to the “hood,” Mr. Elberling!
Lee was one of the Canon Kip “regulars.” Most any day you’d find him there sharing the latest neighborhood news and gossip with Isabel Ugat. TODCO’s Hotel Isabel at Seventh and Mission Streets is named in her memory.
Over the next years I got to know the SOMA network that revolved around the Community House. Across Eighth Street was Westbay Filipino Multiservice Agency’s Teen Center. All the kids and staff crossed back and forth daily between the two. Eddie del la Cruz, its director, seemed to be at Canon Kip as often as Westbay. Now a Transbay affordable residence is named in his honor. There was no organizational rivalry or “turf.”
Most seniors played more bingo and worshipped every Sunday at St. Patrick’s Church on Mission Street whose “skid row” Pastor, Monsignor McKenna, was also a TODCO board member. He spearheaded the development of Alexis Apartments senior housing on Fifth Street, which opened in 1974. Or they could visit the Salvation Army’s Senior Activities Center on Fourth Street next to the Silvercrest Residence senior housing completed in 1972. St. Patrick’s Childcare Center next to the Alexis Apartments on Clementina Street also had a gym where the Police Athletic League played weekly games. Judith Baker began as a childcare worker there, and as Executive Director she led the Center’s move to the lovely Yerba Buena Gardens Child Development Center right across Fourth in 1992.
Everybody knew everybody. At Canon Kip, everyone was a social worker, official or not. Gene Coleman’s degree from Findlay College in Ohio was a BA in Social Work. But titles didn’t matter. The office manager did social work. The teen program staff did social work. The meal program staff did social work. Even the janitor did social work. Any staff person would have time to listen to a senior or youth. If an elder missed lunch, someone would walk to their house to be sure they were OK. If a teen got mixed up with the police, Gene would go to Southern Station to help out. Everyone cared.
Canon Kip was the second “settlement house” founded in the United States as part of a new 1880’s movement to assist European immigrants, the first multipurpose community centers. With the end of immigration after World War I and “white flight” from the central cities after World War II, Canon Kip evolved by 1970 to serve Filipino and African-American residents of SOMA. Their numbers had recently grown after the Redevelopment Agency’s 1960’s demolition of the Western Addition forced its residents to move to other neighborhoods.
Rudy Corpus still remembers his years at Bessie Carmichael School well, “Canon Kip was my second home, the heart of South of Market. Gene Coleman gave love for us all, everybody.”
Eugene Coleman’s Canon Kip was the penultimate realization of “social capital.” It was a place of many positive purposes, a network of caring individuals and organizations, an inspiration for spirits of all ages, the “glue” that held a community together. It was the Heart of our SOMA. It closed in 1988 due to lack of charity funding. We have never been able to replace it. Gene passed away in 2007, but first TODCO named its fourth Yerba Buena senior residence in his honor, the Eugene Coleman Community House. Multi-purpose community centers like Canon Kip have disappeared. Specialized programs have scattered community facilities into bits and pieces targeting specific groups. The services have greatly improved. But the price is the loss of a shared community awareness and everyday networks that cut across lines of age and race, cultures and organizations. So, we all have become specialists, but Gene Coleman was a community-ist.