 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid Market Streetwear Scene Continues to Grow as Trendsetters Shop the Street

  • Updated
skater and model combo photo.png

Photo by George Massim (left)

San Francisco’s Mid Market has been a destination for urban streetwear for more than 50 years. This area of the downtown core has always been a hub of fashion retailers, even the old Kaplan’s army surplus store played a significant role during its 75 year run on Market Street, with Levi’s and Ben Davis clothing, until the owners retired in 2014. Currently, Market Street retailers are outfitting those in search of cutting-edge styles, from head to toe, in hoodies, hats, pants and shoes.

Major influences on streetwear include hip hop music, media, and skateboarding; which San Francisco is known for. “Skateboarding fashion has always been progressive, it started in the ‘90s with brands like: Freshjive, Clobber, Gypsys & Thieves, Fumes and DC Shoes” says Chris Martinez the owner of CREATE, where skaters can design their own boards; adding: “Gen X paved the way, and now Gen Y&Z are the first generations to grow up with skateboarding being normalized because Mom and Dad used to skate...”

CREATE

CREATE
BAIT and Oxford Street

BAIT and Oxford Street
Shaun Kaiser of BAIT

Shaun Kaiser of BAIT
Supreme and Shiekh

Supreme and Shiekh
horizontalad1.jpg
horizontalad2.jpg

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred