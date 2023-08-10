Mid Market Streetwear Scene Continues to Grow as Trendsetters Shop the Street

San Francisco’s Mid Market has been a destination for urban streetwear for more than 50 years. This area of the downtown core has always been a hub of fashion retailers, even the old Kaplan’s army surplus store played a significant role during its 75 year run on Market Street, with Levi’s and Ben Davis clothing, until the owners retired in 2014. Currently, Market Street retailers are outfitting those in search of cutting-edge styles, from head to toe, in hoodies, hats, pants and shoes.
Major influences on streetwear include hip hop music, media, and skateboarding; which San Francisco is known for. “Skateboarding fashion has always been progressive, it started in the ‘90s with brands like: Freshjive, Clobber, Gypsys & Thieves, Fumes and DC Shoes” says Chris Martinez the owner of CREATE, where skaters can design their own boards; adding: “Gen X paved the way, and now Gen Y&Z are the first generations to grow up with skateboarding being normalized because Mom and Dad used to skate...”
A testament to that, the longest running skate magazine, Thrasher, opened its brick-and-mortar location five years ago in the midst of it all, helping to grow the Mid Market scene to a half dozen destination shops within two blocks – some with lines three times the length of their storefront when limited edition products “drop.”
While much has changed in Mid Market and fashion in recent decades, some things remain the same. “We’re like a mini department store, we have everything,” says Alex Hana, the owner of Oxford Street, a men’s store that has operated at 991 Market for 30 years. Oxford’s extensive inventory includes everything from Timberlands and t-shirts to sneakers and suits; with some of their pieces incorporating the sought-after vintage elements of the ‘80s and early ‘90s.
Shaun Kaiser of the most recently added store BAIT (1091 Market) – answered a few questions about the past, present and future of streetwear in San Francisco:
Can you tell us a little about BAIT’s history?
We started in 2011 and have nine stores in major cities, mostly on the West Coast. We evolved from being a retailer to partnering with the best brands in the industry for exclusive merchandise offerings. We collaborate with the top footwear brands, Reebok, New Balance, Puma and Adidas, and with major sports leagues NBA, MLB, and NHL. And we’re also a licensing partner with Microsoft, Sony, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks.
How would you define San Francisco’s streetwear style?
Skate culture embodies the true streetwear style here, and as a native I have seen more comfortable and casual looks in recent years; it also gets cold, so think hoodies, beanies, and fitted hats.
Who are some of your favorite streetwear designers featured at BAIT?
Some of my favorites are Nigo, the founder of A Bathing Ape and Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God, and Virgil Abloh from Off-White.
What’s the current, most sought after streetwear apparel item?
Shoes will always bring shoppers to the stores; shoe culture is big for many reasons [from self-expression to collecting]. Right now, the Nike Dunk is having a moment, but before you know it, something else will be trending.
How has streetwear evolved over the years?
Transplants to SF have added their own style and path. Some style choices have been repeated, where you see the same shoes over and over again, or a familiar way to style an outfit. But there are some young people I see that experiment with their clothes, shoes and accessories; which I love.
Anyone shopping the luxury brands in neighboring Union Square can’t help but see the influence streetwear has had on brands like Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton.
Any upcoming BAIT collaborations you’re excited about?
Yes, of course. We just finished a shoe and clothing collaboration with the video game
Street Fighter, so up next is a collaboration with DC Comics for the release of the movie The Flash.
Where do you see the future of streetwear headed?
Some shoppers buy on trend and popularity rather than personal style choices. My hope is for more individuality and less of the cookie cutter, copy and paste style you sometimes see today. I also hope for the return of more brick-and-mortar streetwear stores to add to the variety of fashion choices.
__
Hope there is indeed for more fashion retailers and stores of all kinds in Mid Market. The streetwear scene is thriving, and IKEA is readying to open adjacent to the two-storied Shiekh flagship store, which has been operating at 929 Market since 2006. You can often spot the store by the line of sneaker fans waiting to buy the latest Nikes. And Supreme, which opened in 2019 at 1015 Market as one of only eight locations in the world, also generates long lines down the block.
Also in the works is a new skatepark in nearby UN Plaza. Skaters have informally used the Plaza for years. This fall the City plans to follow suit with other major international cities, like Paris and Madrid, by adding curbs, ramps, and rails to meet demand. The skate park is also a place where new streetwear fashion trends will continue to emerge, with the stores just across the street ready to outfit them.
Other retailers eager to be in the mix shouldn’t delay. Groundfloor spaces (neatly compiled by the Mid Market Benefit District whose team connects businesses to spaces and helps them cut through City red tape to get open) will fill up quickly given the success of existing shops and the soon-to-open IKEA. “The time is now,” says the District’s Tracy Everwine. “It’s a tenant’s market. We’ve never seen this much support for the business community from landlords and City agencies to help usher in new retail.”