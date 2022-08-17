Merola Cast Outdoor at War Memorial

Merola Opera Program concludes its 2022 Summer Festival with the Merola Grand Finale, a concert featuring the 31 young artists of the 2022 program performing some of opera’s most thrilling arias and ensembles. Taking place on August 20 at the War Memorial Opera House, this performance will showcase the dedication, passion, and extraordinary talent of opera’s exciting new voices. 

An irresistible summer of music comes to a close with the Merola Grand Finale, the last in a series of performances by the dazzling young talent of the esteemed Merola Opera Program. All 31 young artists of the 2022 Merola class will take part in the climactic concert, demonstrating their immense talent, hard work, and dedication throughout the Summer Festival. The finale of the Merola Summer Festival promises to be a formative experience for both the students and audience. Powerful performances of timeless pieces, directed and conducted by cutting-edge experts of the field, will showcase opera at its finest.

The largest in the program’s history, the 2022 class features students hailing from across the globe. They are a testament to the resilience of the opera world following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. This group is the first to return to in-person performances in two years—and they have seized the opportunity with gusto.

