Merola Opera Program concludes its 2022 Summer Festival with the Merola Grand Finale, a concert featuring the 31 young artists of the 2022 program performing some of opera’s most thrilling arias and ensembles. Taking place on August 20 at the War Memorial Opera House, this performance will showcase the dedication, passion, and extraordinary talent of opera’s exciting new voices.
An irresistible summer of music comes to a close with the Merola Grand Finale, the last in a series of performances by the dazzling young talent of the esteemed Merola Opera Program. All 31 young artists of the 2022 Merola class will take part in the climactic concert, demonstrating their immense talent, hard work, and dedication throughout the Summer Festival. The finale of the Merola Summer Festival promises to be a formative experience for both the students and audience. Powerful performances of timeless pieces, directed and conducted by cutting-edge experts of the field, will showcase opera at its finest.
The largest in the program’s history, the 2022 class features students hailing from across the globe. They are a testament to the resilience of the opera world following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. This group is the first to return to in-person performances in two years—and they have seized the opportunity with gusto.
The repertoire for the Merola Grand Finale will showcase selections from a wide variety of renowned operas, including: Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro; Puccini’s Madama Butterfly and La bohème; Bizet’s Les pêcheurs de perles and Carmen; Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette and Faust; Pietro Mascagni’s L'amico Fritz; Handel’s Amadigi di Gaula; Berlioz’s L'enfance du Christ; Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, L'elisir d'amore, and Lucia di Lammermoor; Jeanine Tesori’s Blue; William Grant Still’s Highway 1, USA; Britten’s Albert Herring; John Adams’s Doctor Atomic; Verdi’s Falstaff; and Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos.
Patrick Furrer, a member of the Metropolitan Opera staff since 2011, is set to conduct the Merola Grand Finale. Furrer has led numerous new productions at various opera houses, including the Volksoper Vienna, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, (Northwestern) Bienen School of Music, and the Zurich Opera House, among others. In the symphonic field, he has conducted the Tonhalle Orchestra Zürich; the symphony orchestras of Basel, Bern, St. Gallen, and Biel; Münchner Rundfunkorchester and Tonkünstler-Orchester; and the Orchestre du Conservatoire National de Paris. He also conducted the opening ceremony of the Swiss National Exposition.
Furrer will be joined by Merola Stage Director Matthew J. Schulz, who ends the season on a high note by directing the Merola Grand Finale. A multifaceted stage director and theatre artist, Schulz is committed to fostering inclusivity, community, and integrity within his artistic pursuits. He strongly believes that the world of opera and the musical stage are crucial to the community’s development as a society and understanding of the human condition. Past stage works include Viktor Ullmann’s Der Kaiser von Atlantis, Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore, Menotti’s The Telephone and The Medium, Jessy Eubanks’s XOR, Jenny Schwartz and Todd Almond’s IOWA, and Keith Allegretti and Cecelia Rake’s Good Country.
The Merola Grand Finale will be presented at 7:30pm, Saturday, August 20 at the War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco. For more information or to purchase tickets, the public may visit www.merola.org/calendar
