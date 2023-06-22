 Skip to main content
Market Street Reigns: More Than 100 Years of Parades & Celebrations

Market Street has served as the location for all of San Francisco's major parades, protests and moving celebrations since it was created in 1847. From presidential motorcades; to 49ers, SF Giants and Warriors Championships; to war and human rights protests; and every major San Francisco milestone in-between. Market Street brings San Francisco together and will once again serve as the place to be as 200+ floats and performers take to the street for this year’s 53rd annual Pride Parade!

53rd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade: Sunday, June 25th, 10:30am; Market Street, from Beale to 8th Street.

Suzanne Ford, SF Pride Executive Director
President Roosevelt visits San Francisco, 1903
An error occurred