Market Street Reigns: More Than 100 Years of Parades & Celebrations

Market Street has served as the location for all of San Francisco's major parades, protests and moving celebrations since it was created in 1847. From presidential motorcades; to 49ers, SF Giants and Warriors Championships; to war and human rights protests; and every major San Francisco milestone in-between. Market Street brings San Francisco together and will once again serve as the place to be as 200+ floats and performers take to the street for this year’s 53rd annual Pride Parade!
SF Pride Celebration: Civic Center Plaza, Saturday, June 24th noon-6pm; and Sunday, June 25th, 11am-6pm.
A Q&A with SF Pride's Executive Director Suzanne Ford as this year's Parade Readies to Commence
Very few people can say they run an organization that puts on one of the country's largest Pride parades! How did your trajectory bring you to this point in your career?
I started in the packaging industry, in a business and sales role, and about 10 years ago I started to do volunteer work at my church in Marin, which led to volunteering in other ways, including with Trans HeartLine, which helps to house trans people. I also connected with [human rights activist] Melanie Nathan, which led to SF Pride. In 2018 I was elected to the SF Pride Board and became Treasurer. I was elected for a second term, and jumped at the chance to serve as interim Executive Director before becoming elected to the position last year.
When does parade planning begin each year?
It’s a year-long job, this year’s planning began about 24 hours after the completion of the 2022 parade. Following the after party for the good work the team did on the parade, I was at City Hall on Monday to discuss the 2023 Parade budget.
What was the first parade you ever attended?
I was about three or four and it was the Christmas Parade in my hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky; and I was marching with my Cub Scout troop, but I really wanted to be with my sister’s dance troop. Growing up in Kentucky, I would see the SF Pride Parade on the national news and they would be showing it in more of a “shock you” sort of way, but what I saw was a magical place. And I know there are kids all over the U.S. who are going to see it on the news or the internet and also think, what a magical place!
For someone who may be attending SF Pride for the first time this year, can you tell them what to expect? And tips for maximizing enjoyment of the event?
Get down to Market Street early to find your place along the Parade route – and take public transportation! SF Pride is BART’s highest ridership day! For those who want a guaranteed seat with an unobstructed view, there is reserved seating for purchase at the Grandstands on Market between 7th and 8th. Reserved seating is also part of the SF Pride Pass Package, which includes admission to various VIP parties and Pride swag.