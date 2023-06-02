Morris Day and the Time, Con Funk Shun, Average White Band, Cold Blood
Sunday, Sept 10 - Spectacular Soul Fest
The California Honeydrops, Fantastic Negrito, Monophonics, The Altons
This exciting waterfront music festival overlooking the Napa River with gorgeous views of Mt Diablo is growing up fast. Now in its third year, the festival has expanded to 2 days and features some of the biggest names in funk on day 1 and super soulful west coast bands on day 2.
San Francisco attendees have the option to take the SF Bay Ferry to and from the festival this year. On the ferry, attendees can start their party early with cocktail service, or enjoy a nice cappuccino on the upper deck taking in beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay while traveling safely, and comfortably, to and from the music festival.
The festival promoters Frazier Trager Presents have partnered with a first-class food and beverage company that will be delivering culinary delights in the Chef de Cuisine food court area and feature specialty cocktails, microbrews, and fine wines, in the full-service cocktail lounge. Attendees can bring portable seating for the general admission areas, or enjoy an upgraded experience in the new VIP Festival lounge with dedicated seating near the stage. There will also be tables and chairs in the food court area near the Chef de Cuisine stage and lots of seating along the waterfront for all to share. The Mainstage will have a large video wall, lots of led moving lights, and plenty of eye candy to support the amazing bands that will be performing this year! The festival capacity is 4000 each day, and both days are expected to sell out, so don't wait too long to reserve your tickets!