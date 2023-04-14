The presentation of self in everyday life, as Sigmund Freud called it, is the earmark of all of us. This doesn’t mean we present the same face all the time, but rather that, in any particular context, we choose a certain look. A movie star may wear jeans and a t-shirt on the street when she doesn’t want to be recognized. The same woman will be her iconic self on the red carpet. Which of these looks is the real one? Neither, or both? Each is an adaptation to circumstance.
When it comes to one’s face, the terms change. For some people, cosmetic surgery is the order of the day. They want to be made to look younger or prettier or less this or more that. While relatively few people go this route, all of us make choices about our hair. For men, the choice tends to remain more or less constant over time, although men are not immune to trends. Women on the other hand often change their look by changing their hairstyle, hair color, or by using a new product.
Understandably, a good hairdresser is an essential relationship in one’s life.
Leo Izquierdo, a co-founder of IGK, was destined to work with hair. His parents and grandfather were hairdressers, exposing him to the art form at a young age. Born in France, Leo moved to Miami at the age of 23 and made the jump into entrepreneurship, leveraging his experience as a stylist in France to open a salon with his brother Franck.
Many people set out on this path. Few have been as successful as Leo, who, in concert with his brother Franck, Chase Kusero, and Aaron Grenia, now runs salons in Miami and New York, employing around 50 people in each location. IGK (so-named for the first letter of its founders' surnames) also markets a line of vegan, cruelty-free hair products, available at Ulta, Sephora, Macy's, Target, and Salon Centric as well as at IGK salons. Leo and the IGK team distinguish themselves from other salons and product companies with their vertically integrated business model.
In the early days of Instagram stories, IGK saw that social media would have an enormous impact on branding and immediately jumped into the game. During that time, IGK was known for its ‘before and after’ videos, ‘how to’ videos, and celebrity cameos. The fact IGK came early to the party brought them business.
Illustrating their entrepreneurial savvy, the IGK founding team saw an opportunity to market healthy coloring kits, which people could use at home when salons were closed.
Now that the pandemic is behind us, IGK is continuing to disrupt the hair care industry with innovative products. Some of IGK's most popular products of the moment are its "Good Behavior" line and its Antisocial Dry Hair Mask. The "Good Behavior" line has multiple products all of which are safer alternatives to traditional keratin treatments. The vegan Antisocial Dry Hair Mask helps repair all types of hair damage and can be applied without a restyle or a wash.
Sensitivity to market conditions, the health-conscious attitude of its customers, and the need to produce products that address changing needs is the hallmark of Leo and IGK. It explains why IGK has come as far as it has. Not surprisingly, IGK is planning on opening a second salon in Miami.