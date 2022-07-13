Know Your Status
Monday, June 27, 2022, is National HIV Testing Day! Getting an HIV test is easier than ever, especially for San Francisco residents. As always, it is important to be aware of your HIV status. Everyone who is sexually active, as part of their sexual health regimen, needs to be tested regularly for HIV and STIs. Routine testing is the best way to know your status, reduce the risk to you or your partners, and is the key to early diagnosis and treatment. The good news is that with all the recent innovations and breakthroughs in HIV treatment, many people are living full, active lives with HIV. Today, there are options for everyone who is sexually active. Some of the most practical breakthroughs in HIV prevention include PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) which reduces the risk of HIV infection, PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) treatment after possible HIV exposure to prevent infection, and U=U (Undetectable equals Untransmittable). It is important to talk with your medical professional openly and honestly about your health, especially your sexual health, and discuss which options are best for you.
PrEP and PEP
PrEP can reduce the risk of getting HIV from sex or injectable drug use. When taken as prescribed is highly effective. Regular HIV testing is required, at least every three months. PEP is a backup plan and should only be used in emergencies. The medication needs to be started within 72 hours after possible HIV exposure. It is important to discuss options with your medical professional and to ask about options to help cover the cost.
U=U (Undetectable equals Untransmittable)
A person living with HIV, taking their HIV medication as prescribed, and has become and stayed virally suppressed or undetectable, along with staying healthy, will not transmit HIV to their sex partners.
Treatment is Prevention
Early detection of HIV is key to beginning treatment as soon as possible. HIV medicine reduces the amount of HIV in the body to a very low level, which keeps the immune system working and prevents illness. HIV medicine can even make the viral load so low that a test can’t detect it - called an undetectable viral load.
Since April of 2020, throughout the United States, California, and San Francisco, there has been a significant drop in HIV and STI testing. This is primarily a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic has had many impacts on our daily lives, one upshot is the creative and innovative solutions around providing medical services, such as telehealth and home delivery of test kits. San Francisco HIV Frontline Organizing Group (SF HIV FOG) has launched the ‘Know Your Status” campaign to encourage every San Franciscan to go to www.havegoodsex.org and order their free home test kit. It arrives discreetly and is easy to do.
The rest of the Bay Area and all Californians can find a free, fast, and confidential testing site near you by going to: