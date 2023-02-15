ficus tree

During the recent storms, I had a neighbor’s tree fall onto my roof, and part of it came into the bedroom where my son was sleeping. Thank God my son suffered only minor physical injuries, which required only an ER visit and a sling, but now he is afraid to sleep alone and has been having nightmares. The tree is out by the sidewalk. I know it’s not on my property because of where it is located on my neighbor’s side of the fence. I also saw on the news where a woman was crushed and killed in her car by a falling tree/branch. What is the law on this kind of thing?

This tree has been a sore subject between us as it has been hanging over my yard for years causing lots of leaves, branches and other junk to fall on the roof, clog the gutters, damage my roses and nearly landed on my car. I have spoken with my neighbor about this on several occasions including the last major storms several years ago, when another limb fell on the fence. He repaired the fence, but didn’t do anything to trim the tree or otherwise make it safe. The branch that fell on my house was from the same “crotch” which showed rot after the prior branch came down. The only thing that has been done to the tree is it was cut one time, about a year ago, by the city, because it was blocking a stop sign.

