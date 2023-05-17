 Skip to main content
Institute on Aging to host "Salute to Veterans"

Institute on Aging’s Companoia will host the “Salute to Veterans” at their Enrichment Center on Wednesday, May 24. This Memorial Day event is presented in partnership with Sutter Health’s Sutter Care at Home, the National Park Service of the Presidio, and the Veteran’s Association. 

Attendees can learn about the long history of the Presidio from a Park Ranger and Veteran. Representatives from home care, dementia care, social service, and VA benefit programs will also be present. 

