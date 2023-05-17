Institute on Aging to host "Salute to Veterans"

Institute on Aging’s Companoia will host the “Salute to Veterans” at their Enrichment Center on Wednesday, May 24. This Memorial Day event is presented in partnership with Sutter Health’s Sutter Care at Home, the National Park Service of the Presidio, and the Veteran’s Association.
Attendees can learn about the long history of the Presidio from a Park Ranger and Veteran. Representatives from home care, dementia care, social service, and VA benefit programs will also be present.
Refreshments will be served. Attendance is free, and all are welcome.
About Institute on Aging and Companoia:
San Francisco’s Institute on Aging provides a wide variety of services and programs for seniors and their caregivers, aimed at improving health, promoting independence, and enhancing the quality of life for adults as they age.
Companoia is Institute on Aging’s comprehensive set of programs for adults with dementia and their families. Companoia brings together all the pieces of a care plan, providing support every step of the way through home care, care management, caregiver coaching, and the adult day program at the Enrichment Center.
About the Enrichment Center and the Presidio:
Institute on Aging’s Enrichment Center, located in the Presidio, is the heart of Companoia. It’s home to the Adult Day Program, which offers social, cognitive, and movement activities for seniors with dementia, as well as education and community for their caregivers.
The Presidio was one of the longest-garrisoned military installations in the country, starting from its establishment by the Spanish in 1776. In 1994, it became a national park. Today its 1,491 acres include hiking trails, scenic views, museums, and more. The administration of the park, its land, and over 700 buildings is managed by the Presidio Trust and the National Park Service.
The Presidio is also home to the San Francisco National Cemetery, the oldest national cemetery on the West coast. It occupies almost 29 acres and serves as a final resting place for 30,000 members of the military. It hosts one of the largest Memorial Day commemorations in California.
How Institute on Aging is supporting Veterans year-round:
According to recent surveys, the population of American Veterans ages 65 or older exceeds 18 million. Veterans are more likely than most elderly Americans to need assistance with the activities of daily living as they age, and they experience high rates of cognitive decline. Military service has exposed many Veterans to risk factors for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
In addition to providing comprehensive dementia care programs through Companoia, Institute on Aging supports Veterans by protecting them from financial abuse. IOA is part of the San Francisco Veterans Benefits Protection Project, a coalition working to fight scams that target older veterans.