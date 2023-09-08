 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IKEA Opens New Concept Store In San Francisco

New Location to Anchor LIVAT Shopping Center on Market Street

Get ready to bring affordable living and great design into your space, San Francisco. IKEA just opened a new type of store in downtown San Francisco last month reflecting the unique needs and lifestyles of the city.

Sofas on display during the Ikea preview tour in San Francisco

Sofas on display during the Ikea preview tour in San Francisco on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 before it officially opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. 

The brand new IKEA location at 945 Market Street is a new format made for quick, regular trips for city residents. IKEA San Francisco is approximately 85,000 square feet across 3 levels. In-store, customers will be able to purchase and take home a range of 2,500 smaller home furnishing accessories and special collection items that will focus on affordability, sustainability and small-space living. Don’t worry though - larger furniture items, like couches will be available to order for home delivery along with the entire range of IKEA products.

The Swedish Deli during the Ikea preview tour in San Francisco

The Swedish Deli during the Ikea preview tour in San Francisco on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 before it officially opens on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred