IKEA Opens New Concept Store In San Francisco

Get ready to bring affordable living and great design into your space, San Francisco. IKEA just opened a new type of store in downtown San Francisco last month reflecting the unique needs and lifestyles of the city.
The brand new IKEA location at 945 Market Street is a new format made for quick, regular trips for city residents. IKEA San Francisco is approximately 85,000 square feet across 3 levels. In-store, customers will be able to purchase and take home a range of 2,500 smaller home furnishing accessories and special collection items that will focus on affordability, sustainability and small-space living. Don’t worry though - larger furniture items, like couches will be available to order for home delivery along with the entire range of IKEA products.
“We are so excited to open the doors of our new IKEA store to our neighbors in the San Francisco area,” said Arda Akalin, IKEA San Francisco Market Manager. “We appreciate the excitement and support from the community and can’t wait for our customers to experience the new store full of affordable home furnishings and solutions that reflect who San Franciscans are and how they live.”
New customers can also become part of the IKEA Family. Some of the benefits include save 5% off in-store on all furniture and décor, saving on select delivery options, 90-day price protection and other special offers. Best of all, it’s free to join!
IKEA has been in the San Francisco market since opening IKEA Emeryville in April 2000, followed by IKEA East Palo Alto in August of 2003. IKEA San Francisco strengthens the IKEA presence in the community and benefits from its proximity to transportation hubs. Customers can visit via bus, BART, tram or paid parking, ensuring that IKEA remains accessible and convenient for San Franciscans.