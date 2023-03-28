Indians Athletics Spring Baseball

As the fans demand to be ever closer to the action, the risk of injury goes up.

Over the past decade, at the beginning of baseball season, I have published a column concerning who is responsible if someone gets hit with a line drive, foul ball and/or broken bat while watching a game. As a lawyer, and a big Giants fan, I like to start off the season by saying, put down your cell phone and keep your eye on the ball during play. A distraction can lead to serious and even life threatening injury.

Balls and bats leaving the playing field and entering the stands are not uncommon. In a 2014 Bloomberg News analysis of ballpark injuries, it was reported that each year in the United States roughly 1,750 spectators are injured by batted balls at major league ballparks. The study showed spectators were much more likely to be hit with an errant ball than a player was to be hit with a pitch. While most injuries are thankfully minor, there are reports of severe injuries, and even death, due the sport’s use of wooden bats and 90 mph-plus fastballs.

