How you can support independent living for dementia patients

Most adults with dementia want to live in their own home for as long as possible, but as their symptoms progress, that option can become dangerous — and might lead to more anxiety for their caregivers. While an assisted living facility and 24-hour care might seem like the safest option, this can take a heavy toll on mental health. For many, home care visits are the middle ground, providing support without sacrificing independence.
Institute on Aging’s Companioa is a comprehensive set of programs designed to support adults with dementia and their caregivers. Their home care services prioritize dignity and autonomy while helping dementia patients safely navigate their symptoms.
Why is it important to encourage independence in aging seniors?
Independence is one of the biggest factors in American seniors’ mental health and sense of well-being as they age.
After a lifetime of feeling physically and mentally strong, they may find it frustrating to rely on others for things they used to be able to do. This is even more true for adults with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia; symptoms can lead to feeling powerless or just plain scared.
At a time when many things feel out of their control, it’s important for seniors to exercise their autonomy wherever possible.
What are the pros and cons of aging at home?
According to AARP, 77% of seniors would choose to age in their homes, as opposed to moving into a residential care facility. Even aside from the matter of personal preference, though, there are proven benefits to aging in place.
Home is often connected to a person’s sense of self, as well as their memories, which can be especially important for adults with Alzheimer’s. Remaining in their home can have a grounding effect. It’s also where they’re most comfortable, and they may have established routines in place.
However, it can be unsafe for adults with dementia to continue living at home, especially if they live alone. Declining physical strength can turn everything from rugs to showers into safety hazards. In addition to the issues that all seniors face, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia can make it difficult for seniors to remember to eat, take medication, or otherwise care for themselves.
While some people assume that an assisted living facility would be the safest option, studies show that moving late in life can be traumatic, even leading to accelerated cognitive decline and struggles with mental health.
What are some strategies to help adults with dementia continue living at home?
Get help from a home care aide. Research shows that seniors who received in-home visits from a memory care team experienced a higher quality of life, and they were even able to stay in their homes longer.
Make sure their surroundings evolve with their symptoms. Some changes are fairly simple, such as securing the edges of rugs to prevent falls. Others require a little more effort, but are well worth the investment; adding handrails to help with balance in the bathroom, for example, or installing chair lifts in staircases.
Embrace technology that keeps seniors safe. Recent innovations have given us new technology that can make aging in place easier for seniors, as well as provide some peace of mind for their loved ones. Seniors can use everything from personal emergency response systems, to home monitors, to wearable devices that track their vitals.
Make a long-term care plan, and update it regularly. Ideally, this should be done with the help of a trained care manager. It’s easy to miss the slow progression of symptoms as they worsen over time, but it’s important to track that development, understand a patient’s changing needs, and adjust accordingly.
How can home care services help adults with dementia?
Every individual has different priorities and needs, and their care should be individualized as well. Companioa’s home services begin with a comprehensive assessment, allowing them to tailor each patient’s plan to their unique needs — even going as far as matching them to an aide who will be the right fit for their personality.
Home care services can involve all sorts of things: meal prep and grocery shopping, medication reminders, bathing and personal care… these one-on-one visits help dementia patients with the activities of daily living, but also provide companionship. That personal connection and socialization is in itself a huge factor in preventing cognitive decline.
Trained home care aides can also recognize new or worsening symptoms so you can update your care plan as needed. Adults with dementia require different levels of support as the disease progresses, but some of the markers of that progress might be difficult to spot without the expertise of a medical professional. Regular consultations ensure that patients are getting the necessary support while preserving their independence for as long as possible.
Companioa’s home care program is designed to empower adults with dementia, helping them maintain a high quality of life without sacrificing their autonomy or their safety.