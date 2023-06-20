Most adults with dementia want to live in their own home for as long as possible, but as their symptoms progress, that option can become dangerous — and might lead to more anxiety for their caregivers. While an assisted living facility and 24-hour care might seem like the safest option, this can take a heavy toll on mental health. For many, home care visits are the middle ground, providing support without sacrificing independence. 

How you can support independent living for dementia patients
