Dolan.0613

Swimming Pool Safety

 By Christopher B. Dolan

I just bought a house built in the 1950s. I have undertaken a significant amount of renovation both inside and outside. The home has a nice yard and a pool. The pool needs some work, and I am concerned because sections of the fence around the yard have fallen into despair. My neighbors have small kids and I want to be responsible and make the pool safe as I undertake the work. What guidelines do I have to make the pool safe?

— James, Marin County

For more information on Dolan Law Firm, you can go to Dolanlawfirm.com. To read more articles on our blog, visit us at: Dolan Law Firm Blog.

Christopher B. Dolan is the owner of the Dolan Law Firm. We serve clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and California from our offices in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Email questions and topics for future articles to: help@dolanlawfirm.com. Each situation is different, and this column does not constitute legal advice. We recommend consulting with an experienced trial attorney to fully understand your rights.