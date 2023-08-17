 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How music can help seniors with dementia and their caregivers

  • Updated
Music at Insitute on Aging's Enrichment Center in the Presidio

A concert for seniors at the adult day program at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center in the Presidio. 

Whether in a social context, or at home with a one-on-one caretaker, research shows that music can keep seniors with dementia connected, engaged, and active. 

Institute on Aging’s Companioa is a comprehensive set of services designed to support adults with dementia and their caregivers. Music plays a large part in their adult day program at the Institute on Aging’s Enrichment Center, but they also teach family caregivers various musical strategies for helping seniors at home with emotional regulation and day-to-day routines. 

Dancing at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center
Music at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center

Enjoying music together at Companioa's adult day program. 
Dancing at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred