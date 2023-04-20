 Skip to main content
How day programs benefit seniors with dementia and their caregivers

Maintaining an active, social lifestyle is incredibly beneficial for older adults, especially dementia patients.

One-on-one care can put a strain on both seniors and their caregivers, and can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, which makes it all the more important to find a community of peers and a strong support system. However, options are limited for elderly people who can’t safely travel or attend recreational events on their own.

Social time at the Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center

Seniors socializing at the Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center in the Presidio.
Visitors to the Enrichment Center

Mounted park police visit the adult day program at Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center in the Presidio. 

