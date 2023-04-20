How day programs benefit seniors with dementia and their caregivers

Maintaining an active, social lifestyle is incredibly beneficial for older adults, especially dementia patients.
One-on-one care can put a strain on both seniors and their caregivers, and can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, which makes it all the more important to find a community of peers and a strong support system. However, options are limited for elderly people who can’t safely travel or attend recreational events on their own.
For seniors who need a safe environment, but aren’t ready to move into a 24 hour care facility, a day program might provide some middle ground.
Companoia's day program serves adults with Alzheimer's, dementia, and other cognitive impairments.
It's housed at Institute on Aging’s Enrichment Center in the Presidio. The adult day program offers a variety of options for recreation, exercise, and cognitive stimulation; some are one-on-one, others in small or large groups. Fresh homemade meals are served daily, and staff can provide help with personal care as needed.
There are even special visits from community members, including twice-weekly interaction with therapy dogs through the SPCA.
Classes cover a wide range of subjects, all specifically tailored to be appropriate to seniors with dementia. Some focus on movement, to help patients maintain physical activity in a safe space with supervision from trained staff members. Other options include art and music, engaging their creativity. Activities like board games promote cognitive stimulation and social opportunities.
All these activities can drastically improve the quality of life for a dementia patient, and even slow the progression of memory loss and other symptoms. Companoia day program participants reported “improved mood, an increase in mind and body activity, slowed cognitive decline, better sleep and wake patterns, as well as a reduction in isolation and loneliness.”
It’s not only dementia patients who stand to benefit from an adult day program.
Scientific studies have shown that drop-off programs for adults with dementia can also help their families and caregivers. Caregivers often experience “role overload,” which can have a negative impact on their mental, emotional, and even physical health. For many, the option of a day program can provide a respite, alleviate some of the stress, and in turn provide long-term health benefits. A 2021 study even showed that participation allows caregivers to sleep better at night.
Companoia's adult day program allows caregivers to take a break from their responsibilities, giving them time to recharge knowing that their patient will be in skilled, trained hands. Beyond the short-term reprieve, though, it offers something much more important: a support system, from the educational resources to the community connection, that makes it easier to stay positive on the long-term dementia journey.