How caregivers for seniors with dementia can improve their mental health

The majority of seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia receive care from a family member or loved one.
Every year, millions of Americans provide billions of hours of unpaid care for dementia patients, in spite of the unique challenges involved. Caregivers are sometimes referred to as the “invisible second patient” in a dementia diagnosis because of the crucial and demanding role they play, which can have a negative impact on their physical, mental, and emotional health.
Institute on Aging’s Companioa is a comprehensive set of services designed to support adults with dementia and their caregivers. Companioa’s unique caregiver coaching program provides education and resources, as well as emotional support, to improve the lives of caregivers and patients alike.
For many seniors with dementia, living at home with the aid of a loved one is preferable to moving into a senior living community. Even aside from the issue of cost, this provides a level of stability, comfort, and routine that can slow progression of symptoms like memory loss. While this is frequently the best option for all involved, acting as a caregiver for someone with dementia is a demanding job… and unlike most jobs, there’s no training or education provided before you start.
In fact, many people continue to work a full-time job in addition to providing unpaid care. They also juggle the demands of their own families, friends, self-care, and mental health, on top of taking responsibility for their loved one’s well-being and managing the complex symptoms of dementia. It’s not surprising that this often leads to burnout, fatigue, and anxiety.
As any nurse, teacher, or mental health professional will tell you, you can’t pour from an empty cup — in other words, you have to take care of yourself before you can take care of others. Research shows that “educating caregivers about the benefits of caring for themselves is vital for their success and resiliency.”
That’s where Companioa’s caregiver coaches come in. In addition to helping caregivers navigate the symptoms and treatment of dementia in their patient, they provide much-needed emotional support and guidance along the way.
The emotional toll of dementia care:
Dementia can be a heavy emotional burden in ways that are not widely talked about.
Pressure and self-doubt. Most people who volunteer to provide care have no formal training or medical background, but they deal with the everyday reality of an illness that is incredibly complex. They may not feel prepared, and they may not feel confident in their own ability to assess and manage symptoms.
Preemptive grief. When someone loses a parent or loved one, they’re expected to feel grief, and to go through a period of mourning — but for many, the preemptive grief involved in the caregiving experience comes as a surprise. They might mourn the loss of the relationship they used to have with the dementia patient, or the loss of that person’s memories and personality.
Loneliness and isolation. The responsibilities of caregiving can demand time that was previously dedicated to the caregiver’s other relationships, and those relationships can suffer as a result.
Anxiety. Dementia is not a nine-to-five job, and caregivers don’t get the luxury of clocking out. The constant worry can lead to disrupted sleep, depression, and persistent anxiety.
Companioa’s caregiver coaches act not only as teachers, but also as counselors, helping people understand the complex emotions that they may have to work through.
The importance of a support system and respite care:
The demands of caregiving can take a toll on caregiver health. Caregivers can experience “role overload” to the point that they have physical symptoms, not just psychological ones. Research shows that even informal social support can relieve some of those symptoms, but the nature of one-on-one care makes it difficult to meet other people who understand.
Companioa’s caregiver coaching program includes regular consultations with a coach, but also support meetings with other members of the program, allowing caregivers to connect with people who know what they’re going through.
In addition, it’s important to find respite care — in other words, to have other people who can take over care temporarily, in order to give the primary caregiver time to relax and recharge. Research shows that respite care is crucial in maintaining the caregiver’s health and avoiding long-term burnout.
A day program, such as Institute on Aging’s Adult Day Program, is a popular solution. Dementia participants are able to take part in classes that engage them physically, creatively, and socially, under the care of trained experts, while caregivers get time to prioritize their own needs. There are also opportunities to socialize with other caregivers and develop friendships while their patient is safe and cared for.
Part time home care is another option. Companioa’s home care aides can visit patients to help with activities of daily living, such as cleaning, self-care, and cooking, relieving some of the burden that might otherwise fall on a family member.
Most of the resources available place an emphasis on care of the patient themselves, but caregiver well-being is a crucial element of dementia care.
Providing care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia might be rewarding, but it can also be physically, emotionally, and mentally taxing in a way that many people aren’t prepared for.
In whatever form it takes, caregiver support is vital for improving the lives of everyone involved as they navigate their journey with dementia.