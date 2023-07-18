 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How caregivers for seniors with dementia can improve their mental health

  • Updated
How caregivers for seniors with dementia can improve their mental health

The majority of seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia receive care from a family member or loved one.

Every year, millions of Americans provide billions of hours of unpaid care for dementia patients, in spite of the unique challenges involved. Caregivers are sometimes referred to as the “invisible second patient” in a dementia diagnosis because of the crucial and demanding role they play, which can have a negative impact on their physical, mental, and emotional health. 

Improving mental health for dementia caregivers

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred