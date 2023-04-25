Artificial intelligence laboratory OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022.

The OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT app has thoughts about what the growth of artificial intelligence means for the future of personal injury law.

 Leon Neal/Getty Images via TownNews.com Content Exchange

How will AI and the ChatGPT app impact the practice of personal injury law?

Dear Robert,

For more information on Dolan Law Firm, you can go to Dolanlawfirm.com.

To read more articles on our blog, visit us at: Dolan Law Firm Blog.

Christopher B. Dolan is the owner of the Dolan Law Firm. Cioffi Remmer is a senior associate attorney in our Oakland office. We serve clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and California from our offices in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. Email questions and topics for future articles to: help@dolanlawfirm.com. Each situation is different, and this column does not constitute legal advice. We recommend consulting with an experienced trial attorney to fully understand your rights.