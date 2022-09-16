San Francisco Examiner in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers
While she grew up across numerous states, Councilmember Karen Hardy freely admits Santa Clara is the only city she has lived in for longer than 4 years.
Hardy has called Santa Clara home for over 30 years, where she is a teacher at Wilcox High School, giving back to the younger generations of Santa Clara. Part of her legacy at Wilcox will surely be the highly successful robotics teams Hardy and her city council colleague Suds Jain started 10 years ago to give students STEM opportunities in the heart of Silicon Valley.
Her fondness for Santa Clara and its community inspired her civic engagement. Before being elected to City Council in 2018, Hardy served as a Planning Commissioner and Historical Landmarks Commissioner for 13 years combined.
Now seeking reelection and another four-year term, she is drawing on that experience and her involvement in local issues to reaffirm for residents that she is best possible candidate to improve their quality of life and the city as a whole.
One passion she shares with her constituents, and indeed many in the Bay Area, is her love of soccer and the World Cup.
No one was more ecstatic than Councilmember Hardy -- except perhaps, her extended family -- when the Bay Area and Levi’s Stadium were announced as host venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In order to get to that exciting point, Hardy played a crucial role during FIFA site visits in 2021, and authored the official resolution passed by the City Council in early 2022 supporting the Bay Area bid. Both were essential in showing FIFA, soccer’s largest organizing body, that Santa Clara was excited at the prospect of hosting the world’s biggest sporting event, and a capable venue in which to do so.
“When I heard of the bid for Levi Stadium to be one of the 22 chosen, I saw it as an opportunity to have an international event in town that could benefit our city. After hearing the pitch, I felt the need to step up and make a statement."
Her support for the World Cup was rooted both her deep love of the game and the economic potential of the stadium.
Although originally opposed the stadium project in Santa Clara, Hardy is a self-described pragmatist and recognizes that major events like concerts or the World Cup bring millions of dollars in economic impact and business to the city’s hotels, restaurants, and bars surrounding the stadium. This revenue spreads throughout the city, and impacts Santa Clara’s General Fund, which powers the city services that residents rely on and enjoy.
“Now as a council member I must work hard to make the stadium an asset to the City as we have a 30-year contract."
Those concerts are one such avenue of revenue generation –- which led Councilmember Hardy to vote for curfew waivers to end a “music ban” in Santa Clara in late 2021.
Six special events in one year for a large venue is considered a success. Two to three of those events would have been lost without the waivers.
With Santa Clara currently facing down a $27M deficit, all strategies and revenue generation opportunities are on the table for Councilmember Hardy and her colleagues.
As a long time Santa Clara resident, Councilmember Hardy has experienced first-hand the rising cost of living, and the growth that the city has experienced over the last few years. So as the city looks to expand its affordable housing and homelessness prevention efforts, Hardy is working to find ways to ensure that the money brought into Santa Clara by Levi’s Stadium can help the community meet those needs.
During her first term on the City Council and as a Planning Commissioner, Hardy became known for her tact in ensuring developers looking to do business in Santa Clara are also giving their fair share back to the community.
Whether that means securing infrastructure dollars for bike paths and trails, or mandates for developers to build below-market-rate units, she has always sought to preserve the quality of life that attracted her to Santa Clara while making it as accessible as possible to all.
Beyond housing for all, a core tenant of Hardy’s own civic involvement has been ensuring everyone’s voice is heard, whether at a council meeting or the ballot box. Hardy is a steadfast believer in voting rights and ensuring everyone has a voice in the decisions made in Santa Clara. She was an outspoken supporter of the California Voting Rights Act despite opposition by some of her council colleagues and Mayor Gillmor, and she was deeply frustrated that Santa Clara ultimately lost millions of dollars in a lawsuit fighting against badly-needed electoral reforms. If reelected, Hardy will continue to advocate for key democratic principles like voting rights in Santa Clara.
So as November approaches and ballots hit mailboxes, Santa Clarans will see Karen Hardy walking the city’s neighborhoods, encouraging everyone to get involved, be heard, and be an active part of the community, just as she has for over 20 years.