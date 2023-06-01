Nestled in the foothills of the UC Berkeley campus, overlooking the breathtaking San Francisco Bay, the historic Greek Theatre stands as a beloved institution. This outdoor amphitheater has been a cherished venue for both artists and audiences for generations. Renowned for its stunning architecture and mesmerizing views, the Greek Theatre offers a truly magical concert-going experience.
Since 2004, Another Planet Entertainment has been the exclusive promoter of the Greek Theatre, curating an exceptional lineup year after year. The 2023 season lineup includes an eclectic mix of incredible artists:
June 10: Yeah Yeah Yeahs with Perfume Genius (SOLD OUT)
June 16: Seven Lions with Andrew Bayer, Jason Ross, Gem & Tauri (SOLD OUT)
June 17: John Legend
June 29: Louis Tomlinson with The Snuts, Andrew Cushin
July 6: Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart
July 19: Jason Mraz and His SuperBand with Celisse
August 8: Big Thief and Lucinda Williams
August 17: Young the Giant with Milky Chance, Rosa Linn
August 18 & 19: Fleet Foxes and My Morning Jacket
August 24: Weezer with Spoon, White Reaper (SOLD OUT)
August 26: Sigur Rós With Wordless Music Orchestra (SOLD OUT)
August 30: Sylvan Esso with Indigo De Souza
August 31: The Revivalists and Band of Horses with The Heavy Heavy
September 8: Flume with Tinashe, Tkay Maidza
September 10: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
September 22: Steve Miller Band
September 23: Jai Wolf with Kasbo, Evan Giia
October 9 - 11: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary Tour with The Beths (SOLD OUT)