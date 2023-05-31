No matter your workout style, Mid Market is an epicenter of fitness: gyms, personal trainers, dance classes, Pilates, VR and more. Orangetheory Manager and fitness enthusiast Anthony Sanders talks about what visitors can expect when they step through the doors, where people from all backgrounds, ages and fitness levels come together to encourage and inspire one another to get moving!
Can you explain what ‘Orangetheory’ means and what the orange lighting is about?
We offer total-body group workouts with a focus on science-backed, heart rate-based interval training. This is tracked by technology through wearing a small wristband with a heart rate monitor. Workouts are led by certified coaches, each with their own fun workout music and energy. The “orange” represents physical energy, stimulation and rejuvenation. That is why we have orange lights, so that everyone who steps through our doors feels energized and ready to crush their workout!
What does an average class consist of and is there a studio capacity?
In a one-hour class people can expect rowing, cardio and strength training. This low impact workout helps improve endurance, strength and power; everyone goes at their own pace based on fitness level. The weight and floor exercises change daily to focus on different muscles and coaches can provide alternate options for any movements, in a class that welcomes up to 45 people.
Do you have a fitness mentor?
I would have to say my fiancé Sebastian, who also happens to be a coach at Orangetheory. Seeing the dedication, heart, discipline and impact he puts into fitness is so inspiring. He pushes me to be the best version of myself and helps keep me accountable with my fitness goals.
Do most members get to the Mid Market studio by public transit or is there parking nearby?
Most of our members live close to our studio so they either walk or take public transportation [easily accessible via Muni stops F, J, K, M, N, 6, 7, 9, 14, 19, 49, and Civic Center BART station]. If driving, there's street parking along 9th and 10th. [See the Mid Market parking map for more parking options.] We also have members who bike. [Limited indoor bike parking, outdoor racks adjacent to building.]
What are the benefits of using your technology [heart rate monitor] inside and outside of the studio?
The wearable heart rate monitors are part of the Orangetheory trifecta of science, coaching and technology. It’s the data from the heart rate monitor that equips coaches to help members overcome fitness hurdles; and can also be utilized outside the studio during a run down Market Street or a hike up any of San Francisco's hills!
More great fitness options in Mid Market to check out:
Do the Hustle! Or try any of the other 70 weekly classes LINES Dance Center (Market at 7th) offers to get your blood moving and build strength. "Our classes are appropriate for all levels – from absolute beginners to advanced professionals. Drop-ins are always welcome to our ballet, contemporary, Pilates, Hip Hop, Jazz, Flamenco, Dancer Wellness classes, and much more," says Director of Community Programs Mary Carbonara. "I always advise folks to go for it and try the class that sounds like the most fun to them… maybe they are seeking the excitement of a Hip Hop class, wanting to develop their ballet skills, or feel like experimenting with something new." She reminds new visitors to arrive a few minutes early to meet the teacher and "let them know if there’s anything you may need – special help or tips on learning a new movement, for example." They offer a Dance Class Pass for those who want to try them all, and also host a community Pilates class at The LINE Hotel on Saturdays.
Runners and cyclists: If outdoor workouts are more your style, Market Street makes for a great biking and running route, with three miles of wide sidewalks and protected bike lanes for your outdoor cardio routine.