Fully Restored Masterpiece Mural at BART Plaza Powerfully Declares The Soul of The Mission

  • Updated
50 years ago The Bay Area mass transit system transformed San Francisco into a corporate and finance headquarters of the Pacific, generating enormous wealth for the elite. But as it was constructed here in San Francisco it threatened the Mission District with bulldozer redevelopment and the gentrified displacement of its people. In 1973 the Latino community arose in response, the Mission Coalition Organization and other groups, to protest, oppose, and stop that top-down agenda for the future for their own neighborhood. This revolutionary energy ignited a new era of Mission Latino community art, culture, and community building – the Mission Renaissance – still embodied in organizations like the Mission Cultural Center and Health Center, and the surviving murals today throughout the neighborhood. The landmark 24th Street Station BART Plaza mural “BART” painted at the community’s crossroads by Michael Rios with Anthony Machado and Richard Montez in 1975 following that seminal year of BART’s birth, powerfully depicts the crushing load of the elite BART vision on the shoulders of the Mezo-American peoples de La Misión.

“I wanted to show that without the workers, the people of community whose work supported it, just like the concrete pillars holding up its elevated tracks, BART could never have been possible.” Erik Arguello, President of the Calle 24 Latino Cultural District describes the mural’s significance to the Mission community.

