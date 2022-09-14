Is the end of summer getting you down? Are you feeling like you need one last getaway before the holiday season? Then this is your sign: yes, you should drop everything and fly to Italy.
The Draeger’s Market and Cooking School is leading a guided tour of the Emilia Romagna countryside this October 23-30. The trip is an immersive learning experience in Italian cuisine, intended to give guests context for their favorite regional dishes and to change the way they view food.
“For the lucky ones, many crossroads lead you to love cooking, starting in the family kitchen with grandparents,” said Antoine Kaufman, culinary school director with Draeger’s Markets. “The more cuisines you experience, the broader your cooking.”
Each day highlights signature methods and ingredients that are unique to the Emilia Romagna region, interspersed with catered meals of the highest grade – some catered, some Michelin Star, and some you will cook yourself, guided by professional chefs.
The itinerary is an immaculate traverse through the staples of Italian history and cuisine. Daily activities will wind through Parma, Modena, Maranello and Bologna, with visits to artisan cheesemongers, butchers and pasta makers from each area. With the core flavor palette and cultural resonance of each dish in mind, attendees will be able to cook with intention and fervor like never before.
“This Gastronomic and Culinary tour of Emilia Romagna, the food heartland of Italy, will explore some of the most cherished food delicacies that are produced in the tiny regions of Parma, Bologna & Modena, yet whose products are recognized world-wide.” said Richard Draeger, co-Vice President of Draeger’s Markets.
Refinement and craft are the epitome of good cooking, according to Antoine Kaufman. After the debut of Draeger’s Cooking School, where students learned the importance of cooking for the family, Draeger’s culinary tour of Italy is the next level: cooking for living history.