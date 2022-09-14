Draeger's Italy

Daily activities will wind through Parma, Modena, Maranello and Bologna, with visits to artisan cheesemongers, butchers and pasta makers from each area.

Is the end of summer getting you down? Are you feeling like you need one last getaway before the holiday season? Then this is your sign: yes, you should drop everything and fly to Italy. 

The Draeger’s Market and Cooking School is leading a guided tour of the Emilia Romagna countryside this October 23-30. The trip is an immersive learning experience in Italian cuisine, intended to give guests context for their favorite regional dishes and to change the way they view food.

