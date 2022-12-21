Homeless and smoking fentanyl by the Tenderloin Community Elementary School

A man smokes outside the Tenderloin Community Elementary School on Turk Street in October.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

I have lived in San Francisco all my life. I have noticed more and more people in our community are in crisis on the streets. Often with mental or substance use disorder, they are left to fend for themselves without food, warm clothing, or adequate medical care. What can California do to help our fellow Californians in need?

— Shelly D., San Francisco

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

For more information on Dolan Law Firm, you can go to Dolanlawfirm.com.

To read more articles on our blog visit us at: Dolan Law Firm Blog.

Christopher B. Dolan is the owner of the Dolan Law Firm. Kimberly Levy is a supervising senior litigation attorney in our San Francisco office. We serve clients throughout the Bay Area and California from our offices in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. Email questions and topics for future articles to: help@dolanlawfirm.com. Each situation is different, and this column does not constitute legal advice. We recommend that you consult with an experienced trial attorney to fully understand your rights.

Tags

You May Also Like