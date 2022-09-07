Personal Injury

Clients have the right to change or discharge their lawyer for any reason at any time, though attorneys may also elect to withdraw from a client.

Can I change attorneys at any time? What are things I should consider when doing so?

Dear Anonymous: Thank you for your question. You have the right to discharge your attorney at any time and for any reason. In certain circumstances, your first-choice attorney may not be the best fit for you and your type of claim. You may realize that you can pursue a claim on your own or that another attorney better fits your needs. Here are some things to consider as you make your decision.

