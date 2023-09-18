This August, UC College of the Law completed the second phase of its Academic Village with 656 units of new student housing in downtown San Francisco. What’s unique is that students residing in the Village attend classes at graduate and professional schools from across San Francisco and beyond: UC Law SF, UCSF, SF State, USF and University of the Pacific Dugoni School of Dentistry. The facility also houses students from UC Berkeley and UC Davis, the Davis students enrolled in a graduate-level San Francisco based data analytics program. “The Academic Village appeals to students preferring the dynamic character of a dense urban area with access to museums, bars, restaurants, and cultural events,” says Chancellor and Dean David Faigman.

San Francisco History Center, San Francisco Public Library / UC Law staff help on move-in day to the new Academe 198 at the Academic Village.

Already, downtown, close to transit and the main public library; university leaders wanted to add another benefit, especially for its graduate students often siloed in their field of study. “The idea behind the Academic Village is to bring together students from multiple fields of study, creating a holistic learning community...” says Rhiannon Bailard, Chief Operating Officer of UC Law SF. Campus amenities take things even a step further. The Academic Village’s website boasts “lounges with skyline views, study rooms, a communal kitchen... outdoor courtyards and bicycle storage...”

Move-in day at SFCM’s Bowes Center; photo: San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
