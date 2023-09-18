This August, UC College of the Law completed the second phase of its Academic Village with 656 units of new student housing in downtown San Francisco. What’s unique is that students residing in the Village attend classes at graduate and professional schools from across San Francisco and beyond: UC Law SF, UCSF, SF State, USF and University of the Pacific Dugoni School of Dentistry. The facility also houses students from UC Berkeley and UC Davis, the Davis students enrolled in a graduate-level San Francisco based data analytics program. “The Academic Village appeals to students preferring the dynamic character of a dense urban area with access to museums, bars, restaurants, and cultural events,” says Chancellor and Dean David Faigman.
Already, downtown, close to transit and the main public library; university leaders wanted to add another benefit, especially for its graduate students often siloed in their field of study. “The idea behind the Academic Village is to bring together students from multiple fields of study, creating a holistic learning community...” says Rhiannon Bailard, Chief Operating Officer of UC Law SF. Campus amenities take things even a step further. The Academic Village’s website boasts “lounges with skyline views, study rooms, a communal kitchen... outdoor courtyards and bicycle storage...”
Students can also bring their pets who will enjoy on campus pet amenities and a dog park across the street in UN Plaza – which is also reinventing itself to have a more campus-like vibe. The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is currently installing outdoor fitness equipment, ping pong tables and daily recreation classes. Nearby SF Conservatory of Music recently added 100 student apartments next to City Hall; and the French American School has expansion plans too. French American’s forthcoming campus on Market at Franklin includes a 36-story building with classrooms and apartments for 400 students.
And just in time for this year’s back-to-school season, IKEA opened on Market Street. The retail giant’s only San Francisco store sits in the Mid Market neighborhood between 5th and 6th streets - and back-to-school season is for IKEA what the holidays are for most retailers. This store’s focus is on smaller urban dwellings but shoppers will appreciate the familiar style of the expansive sales floors full of furniture and accessories ideal for apartments, condos and dorms.
Tourists are taking time out of their crammed sight-seeing schedules to drop in. Still to open in the same building alongside IKEA are a co-working space called Hej!Workshop and a large food hall called Saluhall - both are slated to open in the coming months and will likely be a draw for students and travelers alike.
Businesses who’ve been in the area for years also welcome the influx of new students, faculty, and staff. Blick Art Materials has served students from all over the City at its Market Street location since 2010. Their back to school sale runs through the end of this month and Senior Vice President of Retail and Manufacturing Barton Veghts notes the store is well stocked for upticks of students and artists to the area, “We currently have over 15,000 items on sale.”
With its Broadway theaters, trendy streetwear shops, arts & culture, and influx of new students, faculty and staff - Mid Market has much in common with its newest neighbor IKEA when it comes to variety and vibrancy.