Every day around the San Francisco Bay Area, people just like you are victims of personal injuries, wrongful deaths, and other incidents where someone else may be responsible for your suffering and injuries. If that happens to you, GJEL Accident Attorneys can help get you back on your feet.

As one of San Francisco’s top-rated personal injury attorneys, we at GJEL have the unique ability to help you see justice served.

We have a reputation for partnering with our clients to help them get to the case outcomes they want and deserve. Throughout the years, we have won millions of dollars for our clients, in and out of the courtroom. Today, we will be talking a bit about what you need to know when looking for a lawyer after a car crash or otherwise suffering personal injuries. We will also help you understand how to identify the best Bay Area personal injury law firms. We’re proud to say that GJEL is one.

What You Need to Know About the Best San Francisco Accident Attorneys

Without a doubt, the best San Franciso accident attorneys understand car crash lawsuits. If you have ever driven in San Francisco, either as a native or a visitor, you understand why. Our steep hills can make it tricky for bicyclists, motorcyclists, cars, and trucks to share the road. Add in buses, trolleys, and delivery vans, and it can be a recipe for disaster. Despite San Francisco’s committment to Vision Zero SF, or a future without traffic fatalities, accidents still happen. As of June 2022, there had already been 19 traffic fatalities in the City of San Francisco alone, not counting others in the Bay Area.

At GJEL, our lawyers understand that after a traffic accident or, worse, a fatality, you need support, privacy, and someone in your corner. We know this because, for more than 40 years, we have predominantly taken on auto accident cases. If you are struggling to cope after a car accident, give us a call.

Key Characteristics of Top Rated San Francisco Personal Injury Attorneys

Car accidents and other personal injuries are events that can result in massive stress and extended convalescence. Add having to deal with legal proceedings on top of that, and you can understand why some people never get justice or compensation after a major accident. Inability to cope after a major accident or injury may prevent you from dealing with the everyday tasks of handling your claim. This issues may include such legal tasks such as:

Communicating with your insurance companies (like auto and health);

Dealing with other uncooperative parties;

Gathering evidence necessary for your case; and

Completing any paperwork required to file your claim.

If you find yourself in these circumstances, just know that we can help. A knowledgeable personal injury lawyer can not only take care of all your legal needs but also give you peace of mind as you focus on healing and recovery. As your attorneys, our job is to navigate the legal process on your behalf. This includes gathering evidence vital to proving your case, identifying the parties liable for your injuries, and negotiating with insurance companies to ensure you receive the maximum settlement possible for your case. For a good lawyer, this is just the beginning!

What to Look for in the Best Bay Area Personal Injury Law Firms

You don’t have to take our word for it. If you’re interested in doing your own research on how to find the best personal injury law firm, we recommend checking out our website first. Once you’ve done that and feel comfortable, here are a few steps to get you started in the right direction. Those steps include:

Check online for any prospective lawyers’ reviews. Google the name of the law firm and the attorneys listed on the website. Does the law firm have reviews? Are they good? If not, what are your concerns?

Review the firm’s awards and achievements, as well as confirm the education and awards of the original attorney. Do they have any notable achievements listed on their website? Often, law firms will use “badges” to distinguish themselves from other law firms. Good places to check are BestLawyers.com, Superlawyers.com, and Google.

Have they gotten results similar to what you’re looking for? They should have experience handling exactly the type of case you have. For instance, if you are looking to take your case all the way to the courtroom, that attorney might not be a great fit.

If possible or permissible, talk to their past clients. You’re entitled to check their references, even if they claim that it’s a violation of some privilege. Call a couple of their past clients and learn how they helped them and what their experience was.

Most importantly, make sure that the firm does the type of law you need them to do. You do not want to go into a personal injury law firm looking for a divorce lawyer. It sounds funny to read, but you’d be surprised how often it happens!

The GJEL Difference: The Best Among the Best

At GJEL, we pride ourselves on being different. As a small firm with big firm know-how, we’ll work with you using state-of-the-art technologies to gather proof of your injuries. We might hire one or more expert witnesses. It depends on the issues in your case. If the other party denies liability, an expert can help prove what happened or the severity of your injuries.

All these steps prepare us to demand full and fair compensation from the liable party, whether we go through an insurance claim or lawsuit. In some cases, we navigate both, even though most personal injury claims don’t go to trial. Call GJEL Accident Attorneys at 415-986-4777 or visit our San Francisco Bay Area office today at 220 Montgomery St #2100, San Francisco, CA 94105 for a free case review.