With Atlas World Sports, you don't just have access to all your favorite online sports books -- you have access to predictive AI that delivers advanced pregame and in-game probabilities and predictions for each team and every player.
Just Released: Atlas World Sports Version 3.0 in iOS and Android
Using a powerful deep learning neural network, Atlas World Sports Version 3.0 provides all users access to proprietary AI technology that continuously produces unique content and specialized data streams via multiple access points.
As a result, Atlas World Sports delivers advanced pregame and in-game probabilities and predictions for each team and every player. The results are endless, providing unique engagement and helping each user predict the outcomes of each player stat lines and game results. This additional version is great for all types of sports consumers whether they play in the media, daily fantasy, sports betting, or casual fan space.
The new Atlas World Sports Version 3.0 is the ultimate partner for everyone to be the most informed fan and bettor.
Atlas World Sports: Sign Up Free for Your Personalized Central Betting Hub
We know you are familiar with sites like Travelocity, Expedia and Priceline when you are choosing flights or hotels. Now when you use Atlas World Sports, you can have access to all your favorite online sports books much the same way.
• Atlas World Sports connects sports fans to their favorite major sports leagues, teams and players via iOS and Android
• Provides access to all legal online sportsbooks from one single entry point in Atlas. Whether it's DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, Rush Street Gaming and more -- users will make their informed bets, and Atlas will track the winnings
Personalized Preferences
We know that there are many apps and websites you could visit to get the latest sports updates, but we bring more value. Atlas World Sports is the only sports app on the market to help you by making predictions for winners, notifying you of scores, and bringing you all the latest news leading up to and during games.