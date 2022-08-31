Commercial trucks Port of Oakland

Commercial trucks at the port of Oakland. Big rig drivers must obtain a commercial truck driver’s license, pass medical and vision testing, have their driving record checked and complete 15 hours of behind-the-wheel training.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

I’m originally from Southern California and now live in the Bay Area. I often visit family in Los Angeles and drive Interstate 5. Depending on traffic conditions, this drive can take me seven to eight hours. During my years of going and visiting my parents, I have seen several commercial truck accidents and have become concerned to the point where I try to stay far back or far ahead of any commercial truck. Some trucks can move rapidly into lanes, and I have seen some trucks swerve back and forth, almost causing a car crash. Are truck drivers specially trained? Is there a California hotline I can call to report bad truck drivers? What should I do if I am involved in a truck accident? Should I get a truck accident lawyer?

— Steve

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

For more information on Dolan Law Firm, you can go to Dolanlawfirm.com.

To read more articles on our blog visit us at: Dolan Law Firm Blog.

Christopher B. Dolan is the owner of the Dolan Law Firm. We serve clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and California from our offices in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. Email questions and topics for future articles to: help@dolanlawfirm.com. Each situation is different, and this column does not constitute legal advice. We recommend that you consult with an experienced trial attorney to fully understand your rights.