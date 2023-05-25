A Life’s Road – Stories from the TODCO Family

For 29 years S. Renee Jones has been a tenant, volunteer, photographer and now Gallery Manager for the TODCO Group, South of Market’s community based nonprofit affordable housing community builder. This is her story.
I was a little more than one year old when I came to San Francisco on my father's hip, where he began his new job as a chef at San Francisco's Jack Tar Hotel.
In 1963 my father bought a house in the heart of the Mission District of San Francisco. He had to purchase the house in the name of a family friend who was a White woman because he wasn't allowed to buy it as a Black man. My love for photography grew from my shyness but was fostered by my father's next job as a handyman. He often brought treasures home after cleaning a client's attic or basement. It didn't take long before I saw different-looking cameras decorating his room. I was intensely drawn to them. I would fantasize about traveling to faraway places. Mostly, I felt a sense of power. In 1977 I started at San Francisco State University. I worked at a technical training school for autobody repair during the day and ran my food concession stand at a night school to pay my way through college. I wanted to learn all about photography and other art mediums. I also fell in love with photojournalism and photography through the Humanities. I learned to develop black and white film, and there was no stopping me from then on.
At the beginning of 1993, I changed jobs from a pastry chef specializing in Jewish pastries called Rugelach to a Sous Chef at a new restaurant pushing a style of healthy California cuisine. I worked fourteen-hour days to finish my commitment of two weeks' notice while training for the new job. I loved making pastries but had to give it up after two years because the smell of melted butter needed to make the flaky croissant-like dough suddenly began to make me violently ill. First, I applied for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI); I had heard it isn't easy to get. In the meantime, I had to survive on $300.00 a month from General Assistance. In 1994 I began to receive SSDI, including back pay from my initial application. A good chunk of the back pay went to repay the money I received from General Assistance, but I had enough money left to rent a room. One of my older brothers just got out of prison. He wasn't dangerous, but he had a drug problem. I was in terrible shape, weak and vulnerable. I had a 1976 Toyota Corolla stick shift. So, during 1994 I spent much of my time living in my car. The next year I walked into Langley Porter Hospital to get help with my depression. I wasn't suicidal, but I knew figuring out my physical health issue would be challenging when my mental health pulled me down. I walked in the Tenderloin and South of Market area most days, seeking programs with free meals and homeless services. On Mission Street, near Seventh, I saw a flier in the window that said Free Photography Workshop by the Sixth Street Photography Workshop. The next day I arrived at the back entrance to the building, as instructed on the flier. I met Tom Ferentz, the founder of the workshop.
Tom was casual but welcoming. He told me the workshop was held on Tuesdays and Thursdays for advanced students and Wednesdays for those new to photography; then he asked which one was for me. I told him I had experience in photography, but he put me to the test anyway. He gave me a bulk loader and a 100-foot roll of film to load while in the pitch-black darkroom closet. I had never used bulk film before or seen a bulk loader, and Tom didn't give me any instructions. Something that should take five minutes took me half an hour, and I loaded the film in the loader backward; he sent me back into the closet. Once I knew everything else was right, I pulled the film off the reel, turned it around, and put it on the right way in less than a minute.
The idea of giving someone a chance to learn something new, even though there's a good possibility they might ruin it, causing them to put out extra money, was like nothing I had ever experienced. In my mind, it went against everything I had known as a Black person. Tom knew I was sleeping in my car; he told me about the newly built single-room occupancy hotel on 6th and Tehama Streets, the Knox SRO. Its builder Tenants and Owners Development Corporation (TODCO) was accepting applications and TODCO sponsored the Sixth Street Photography Workshop as well. In September of 1995, Tom introduced me to a lawyer friend and she helped me apply and gave me a letter of reference. The intake worker told me that even though I was homeless, sleeping in my car, I couldn't just say I was; I had to first live in a homeless shelter and present a letter from the shelter manager. I felt too vulnerable to do that. So, it took until December of that year when I received word I could move in; I spent my first night in my new place on my 38th birthday.
I loved my new place. I shared a bathroom with a guy who was friendly and thoughtful. He often complimented me on the smell of food I was cooking, lingering in the entryway shared space. I kept to myself for a while but became a significant participant in any activity that called for someone to photograph a party or something. I began the new year still having a difficult time physically and emotionally, but I kept myself busy. I had new negatives to print but also wanted to revisit old ones. The first show of photo work I participated in with the workshop was while I was still homeless, but the next show was in 1996 at the Meridian Gallery. It was well attended, and I met a few more people who had volunteered at the workshop. I met TODCO’s Director, John Elberling, for the first time since moving into the Knox SRO. He asked how I was doing and how I liked my place. I told him how much I enjoyed my apartment but struggled with survivor's guilt.
In 1998 the workshop put out its first book of photography, "Positively Sixth Street." We went to all of the TODCO properties and photographed the residents. We filled one five-story building with artistic images of lions, kite fliers, and Ocean Beach sunsets. Later that year, we began a year-long night photography project using Brassai's book "Paris By Night." We used an old 1940s 4X5 press camera for the most part. I was the main person operating this large format camera, but I guided others through using it when they asked. In 1999 we showed forty of the hundreds of images created during the project at the San Francisco Art Commission Gallery. In 2001 the Dot-Com industry was racing through San Francisco. The Sixth Street Photography Workshop got booted out of the building where we held class.
Later that year, we experienced 9/11. We were temporarily apart as a workshop. We found a new place for the workshop at SOMArts, a community Cultural Center, but it had to be built. It took two years, but in the meantime, we worked out of the city-run darkroom. In March, I saw that the darkroom was taking shape, and we began to bring things out of storage. We made fliers, gave demonstrations, and contacted social workers in the various SROs in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods. Our participation grew and, after six months, stabilized at eight regulars. In 1992, when the workshop began, the primary way of recruiting people was to hold a "Portrait Day;" we also decided to do the same this time. Day and night, for four and five hours at a time, we set up lighting equipment, color gels, and a large format camera from the 1940s. We rented an expensive professional camera and used more common film and digital cameras. People could be the subject or learn to be the photographer. We handed out appointment cards to request their time respectfully. Everyone received professional prints and an invitation to the reception when the images were displayed in a gallery.
In 2013, TODCO offered space on the lower level of Hotel Isabel. We opened the gallery on May 1, 2014, at 7th and Mission Streets, with the name of 6th On 7th Gallery because our original name was Sixth Street Photography Workshop, having begun on 6th Street, and no one offered anything better. I taught in the darkroom technique on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11-3 pm and had the Gallery open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 3-7 pm. In 2012 we began working with military veterans. For a couple of years, the veterans combined poems and short stories with their and other people's photographs. When the gallery opened in 2014, the veterans came every Friday to learn Photoshop, learn about the new camera they had just bought, and go on outings throughout the city. Each member of the workshop had a two month show of their work on the gallery's main wall. They were thrilled to have their family and friends see what they accomplished. Over the next ten years, we made a point to contact the various tech companies, art galleries, and social programs to partner in some activity. The workshop participated in events with The Luggage Store Gallery, Hospitality House, SOMA Pilipinas, the Jessie Street Fair, Community Arts Stabilization Trust (CAST), Glide Church, and Sunday Streets. When COVID suddenly hit, I photographed San Francisco's response to the Black community's healthcare needs.
In October of 2021, we joined John Elberling for a meeting at TODCO. We sat at the table, and John began speaking with an apology. He said, "I'm sorry, we should have brought you on staff some time ago; I'm sorry for that; that was my fault. John told me about his plans regarding underutilized corner storefront space in one of TODCOs properties, Bayanihan House, to make it a multi-media gallery and community meeting space. John asked me if I was interested in a TODCO job running this new space. He told me what the part-time salary would be but also offered a full-time position. The last time I worked for a wage was in 1995. I volunteered for Sixth Street Photography Workshop almost from the moment I found it. I could do that because, as a volunteer, I could stop anytime – I felt less pressure to perform while struggling with physical, mental and emotional difficulties. The job offer was perfect for what I needed to return to the workforce as a full-time employee. I am very close to my family, and this offer allowed me to help myself and my family in ways I could have never imagined. Tom, who taught me so much about being there for people and helping our members discover their artistic abilities, frequently joked in a feeling me out for my response kind of way about retiring. Now that I am an employee, he would consider retiring soon. A few months later, Tom wrote saying he had cancer, which didn't look good. I could feel his smile through the phone when we finished our call. On May 13, 2022, at 12:02 am, Tom's daughter called to tell me Tom had passed. Every day after that Friday seems a blur. We had a memorial, but I watched everything I did from afar. I learned a lot of new things and made missteps too. It's almost a year since Tom passed, and he would be pleased to see how I and the workshop have grown.