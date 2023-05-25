 Skip to main content
A Life’s Road – Stories from the TODCO Family

  • Updated
Editor's Note

For 29 years S. Renee Jones has been a tenant, volunteer, photographer and now Gallery Manager for the TODCO Group, South of Market’s community based nonprofit affordable housing community builder. This is her story.

I was a little more than one year old when I came to San Francisco on my father's hip, where he began his new job as a chef at San Francisco's Jack Tar Hotel.

Renee's family

6th On 7th Gallery Group Show May/July ‘23

Stories of the City
6th Street
Wall
Renee at work

S. Rene Jones

An error occurred