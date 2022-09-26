Anchor Brewing

With 9,000 craft breweries in the United States, around 1,100 in California, and 110 in the Area Bay, you wouldn't be wrong if you said craft breweries are everywhere these days. But that wasn’t always the case. Today’s craft beer boom is thanks in no small part to Anchor Brewing Company.

You simply can’t talk about craft beer without talking about Anchor. The brewery, which was founded in Russian Hill in 1896 is America’s first craft brewery and can trace its roots back to the California Gold Rush. Their flagship brew, Anchor Steam, is a favorite amongst craft beer aficionados and casual beer drinkers alike.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.