In a recent Forbes article, Carmine Gallo highlights the mindset that drove America's Golden Age of Entrepreneurship from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Gallo notes that during this period, entrepreneurs like Thomas Edison and Henry Ford revolutionized industry and changed the world with their inventions and innovations.

According to Gallo, the mindset that drove these entrepreneurs was a relentless pursuit of knowledge, a willingness to take risks, and a desire to solve big problems. They also had a strong work ethic and a passion for what they were doing. These traits, Gallo argues, are still essential for success in entrepreneurship today. Entrepreneurs of the Golden Age were not afraid to fail. In fact, they often failed multiple times before achieving success. They learned from their failures and used that knowledge to improve their products and processes. Golden Age entrepreneurs were driven by a sense of purpose. They saw themselves as making a positive impact on the world, and this gave them the motivation to keep going even in the face of obstacles.

jason z
travis K