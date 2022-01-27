Opinion: Why San Francisco is more conservative that you think: A 4-part Examiner series

For much of the country, San Francisco has become a catchword for the excesses of woke progressivism. Indeed, many San Franciscans take great pride in The City’s progressive tradition. There is some truth to S.F. as the City on the Progressive Hill, but the reality is much more complicated.

You don’t have to spend a lot of time in San Francisco before somebody tells you, as if it were a great or conspiratorial insight, that The City is not as progressive as it seems.

The truth is that while S.F. today is more progressive than the rest of the country, its vaunted progressive tradition is tempered by a more conservative history and by moneyed interests that, from the Gold Rush to the tech boom, have had tremendous influence on the politics and governance of The City.

The lack of institutional memory is the sine qua non of San Francisco in the 21st century, so a little history is essential.

From 1912 to 1963, San Francisco was governed by Republican mayors. Some, like George Christopher, were moderate Republicans, and all were able to get some support from labor. But these Republican mayors — along with the boards of supervisors that, with the exception of one woman, were entirely white and male — always guided San Francisco to please the downtown business and real estate interests which kept them in office.

From a policy perspective, this meant that while other cities were developing social democratic infrastructure in the form of affordable housing, public hospitals and other programs, San Francisco lagged behind. The starkest contrast is with New York City, which under the stewardship of Republican Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia and several Democrats, constructed affordable housing, sometimes in partnership with labor unions, developed a network of public hospitals and built the City University of New York into a top network of public higher education that today includes an excellent law school and several PhD granting programs as well as undergraduate programs serving diverse students. The difference in size between the two cities is relevant, but other than Mayor Angelo Rossi securing New Deal money and projects, it would be tough to identify any major progressive accomplishments in San Francisco city government from the 1920s through the mid-1960s.

There were, to be sure, progressive movements, leaders and events in San Francisco during these mid-century years, such as: the general strike of 1934; labor leaders like Harry Bridges, the longtime radical head of the International Longshoremen’s Association; the demonstrations at the the House Un-American Activities Committee meeting in 1960; the early rumblings of the Beatniks movement; or the successful efforts to resist major freeway construction. But these occurred outside of, and frequently in opposition to, a more conservative government that was oriented toward business interests and tempered by the social conservatism of the heavily Catholic city.

San Francisco’s racial history in the middle of the 20th century is also hardly that of a progressive standard bearer.

It was not until 1964, the same year that San Francisco hosted the Republican Convention that nominated the far-right Barry Goldwater, that Willie Brown got elected to the Assembly, becoming the first non-white person to win an election in 20th-century San Francisco. Terry Francois, also African American, had been appointed to the Board of Supervisors earlier that year. Brown is now in his late 80s and is living proof that San Francisco politics was an almost an entirely white operation not so long ago. By 1964, Chicago, New York, Detroit and even Los Angeles had elected several people of color. This is more than just an historical quirk; the exclusion of non-white politicians helps explain why residential segregation were and remain so strong in San Francisco.

The deep history of often violent racism against Chinese going back to the late 19th century is also an integral part of San Francisco’s past. For many non-Chinese Americans, San Francisco has long been known for its picturesque Chinatown, Chinese cultural influence and excellent Chinese food. But residential segregation, lack of political representation and discriminatory laws are also essential parts of the history of Chinese Americans in not-so-progressive San Francisco.

The first six decades of the 20th century may seem like a long time ago, but not when one considers how they still define San Francisco.

Restricted housing covenants in many parts of the western half of The City help explain why African Americans in San Francisco have long lived primarily in the Western Addition and Bayview-Hunters Point. The poor transportation infrastructure and greater pollution in the latter area also has its roots in policies that for decades largely ignored the needs of San Francisco’s Black communities. The housing crisis of today is, in part, a delayed result of The City’s failure to build good affordable housing for working people decades ago.

The inability of San Francisco to develop a progressive governance infrastructure in the middle of the 20th century has made it difficult for progressives, including the rare progressive mayor, to achieve their goals in the years since. The City has succeeded in passing laws that ban various forms of discrimination and create environmental and employment protections, but San Francisco has struggled to catch up in other areas — from affordable housing, to community health programs, to public works. These kinds of projects are expensive and continue to encounter resistance from a business community that is still very powerful in The City.

So when someone tells you that San Francisco is absurdly progressive or actually more conservative than many know, turn to them and say: Until the 1970s, formal and informal political power in San Francisco was located in the Financial District, Pacific Heights, St. Francis Wood and a handful of other affluent neighborhoods and the extent to which that has changed is highly debatable.

“Why San Francisco is more conservative that you think” is a four-part Examiner series running weekly online and in print. Author Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell.