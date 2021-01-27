A building that houses a Police Credit Union branch at 2550 Irving St. in the Sunset District is slated to be redeveloped into an affordable housing project. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A building that houses a Police Credit Union branch at 2550 Irving St. in the Sunset District is slated to be redeveloped into an affordable housing project. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The Sunset District needs affordable housing

Irving Street project will help working class families stay in community

By Edward Reese

“In just two years, 2550 Irving Street will become the best place in San Francisco to buy Heroin!”

That’s according to an anonymous flyer opposing the new affordable housing development planned for 26th and Irving in the Sunset.

As people of faith, we are saddened to see some of our neighbors spouting discriminatory language to incite fear and hatred against those who are in need of housing. Pope Francis recently lamented this phenomenon: “In today’s world, the sense of belonging to a single human family is fading, and the dream of working together for justice and peace seems an outdated utopia. What reigns instead is a cool, comfortable and globalized indifference, born of deep disillusionment concealed behind a deceptive illusion: thinking that we are all-powerful, while failing to realize that we are all in the same boat.”

We are calling on all residents of the Sunset to realize that we are truly in the same boat. The Sunset has long embraced itself as a working and middle class community — but the reality is that few working class or middle class people can afford to live here now that many homes cost more than $1 million. Many Sunset residents do not see a future for their own children here in San Francisco.

The development at 2550 Irving will provide stable housing to 100 families with incomes between $38,000 and $102,000 a year. This will be a home for San Franciscans like our essential workers, our educators, and our first responders; people who in another era would have been able to purchase a home in the Sunset.

District Four needs housing like this: Just last year, only 49 of the more than 5,000 applicants for affordable units in the Sunset were placed — leaving 99.1% of applicants without hope of a stable home. We deserve affordable housing just as the rest of San Francisco does.

With this need in mind, we urge all Sunset residents to look with compassion on their neighbors, and support the 2550 Irving project with all 100 units. Every decrease in units decreases the affordability of the project and eliminates the possibility that a family can stay a part of our community.

To express your support practically, we encourage you to sign this petition, attend community meetings and verbalize your support, and bring others along with you. Together we can embody the kind of community we want to be by providing homes for all. Pope Francis offers us this prayer as a guide for reclaiming our sense of belonging to a single human family:

May our hearts be open

to all the peoples and nations of the earth.

May we recognize the goodness and beauty

that you have sown in each of us,

and thus forge bonds of unity, common projects,

and shared dreams. Amen.

Fr. Edward A. Reese, S.J. is president of St. Ignatius College Preparatory

Bay Area NewsHousing and HomelessnessPlanningsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Do housing tax credits work as well as they could?

Just Posted

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott listens at a rally to commemorate the life of George Floyd and others killed by police outside City Hall on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Will the Biden Administration help SF speed up police reform?

City has struggled to implement changes without federal oversight

The SFMTA cut all but 17 bus lines in April last year due to the pandemic and has been slow to bring them back due to budget deficit and continuing low ridership. (Samantha Laurey/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
Supes urge SFMTA to expedite restoration of Muni lines

Resolution emphasizes focus on seniors, individuals with disabilities and community routes

Lowell High School (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Students, families call for culture shift at Lowell after racist incident

District to explore changes including possible revision of admissions policy

Alan Wong was among California National Guard members deployed to Sacramento to provide security the weekend before the presidential inauguration. (Courtesy photo)
CCSF board member tests positive for COVID-19 after National Guard deployment

Alan Wong spent eight days in Sacramento protecting State Capitol before Inauguration Day

Due to a lack of votes in his favor, record-holding former Giant Barry Bonds (pictured at tribute to Willie McCovey in 2018) will not be entering the National Baseball Hall of Fame in the near future.<ins> (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Ex-Giants star Barry Bonds again falls short of Hall of Fame

After striking out yet again in his bid to join Major League… Continue reading

Most Read