The end of Twitter’s impossible dream

Musk’s takeover of the company dashes sky-high hopes for tech in The City

People cross the street outside of Twitter headquarters on Market Street in 2016. Billionaire Elon Musk agreed to acquire the social media company, once an SF startup, for $44 billion on Monday. (Ryan McNulty/Special to The Examiner)

The bite-sized, ingenious anarchy of Twitter that has become part of our lives has come under the dominion of someone powerful enough to shape it to his will.

And so has the company that led tech companies like Salesforce and LinkedIn into setting up shop in impressive urban campuses in downtown San Francisco.

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, struck a deal Monday to buy Twitter for $44 billion. It would be the largest deal in years to take a company private, which Musk has said he will do.

That hits me hard.

The first time I went to Twitter headquarters was in 2009, when its 50 or so employees worked in a loft near the Giants ballpark. There were weird, life-size sculptures of green deer in the offices. Hey, it was a startup.

The author, Jeff Elder, with the green deer of Twitter’s loft offices in 2009. (Jeff Elder photo)

The next time I went to its headquarters, Twitter was changing The City, and the world.

It was 2013, Twitter had moved into a hulking art deco building at Market and Ninth streets, and I went to hear star data journalist Simon Rogers speak to a packed crowd about why he was leaving The Guardian newspaper to join Twitter.

I lived across the street in the Fox Plaza high-rise. I had watched as Twitter helped to civilize a neighborhood that echoed with sirens and rattled with howling winds. “The Twitterloin” neighborhood had begun to bloom with wine bars and condo complexes. “Twitter Helps Revive a Seedy San Francisco Neighborhood,” The New York Times wrote.

Inside the Twitter building, things were even better. The “Arab Spring” people’s revolution of 2011 seemed to show how social media could stand up to tyranny. (We would later learn that was mostly untrue.) But the old Western Furniture Exchange and Merchandise Mart building seemed to be a sturdy roost for the little blue birds of Twitter to flock home to from around the world.

When Simon spoke about coming to Twitter to join a media revolution, we tweeted what he said. It felt important.

And it is this moment that I want you to understand: When Twitter was bringing real-time communications into media, and bringing tech into The City. It felt electric with possibility.

That hopeful moment never panned out. Twitter never figured out how to make money, moderate bullies or protect the bullied.

“That made it ripe for a 1980s-style hostile takeover,” says Aron Solomon, an analyst for Esquire Digital, who has closely followed Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

There are so many questions about what will happen to Twitter now that it would be unfair to Musk and the rest of the company to speculate too much. But the fact is, something ended today, when the world’s richest man paid $44 billion to take over Twitter.

“Twitter is now the lost hope of what social media could be, and what tech could bring to The City,” Solomon says.

A former Twitter employee who asked not to be named sees the change with a bit less drama.

“It felt great in there,” says the employee of the Twitter headquarters. “There was always a mission, a common cause and an appreciation of the uniqueness of the platform.

“And we put a lot of time and effort into the community.”

For all we know, those things will continue. They might also change dramatically, and be uprooted and moved to Texas.

The uncontrollable character of Twitter is now under someone’s control.