Opinion: San Francisco needs to invest in many strong academic public high schools

It’s been a big few weeks for San Francisco high schools.

A few weeks ago, Eileen Gu, a 2021 graduate of University High School, was briefly the most famous, and controversial, athlete in the world. Meanwhile, Lowell High School has drawn national attention for being at the center of the school board recall and because of the controversial new admissions lottery. The school was even featured in an article in the New Yorker.

Lowell, as most San Franciscans know, is The City’s elite academic public high school. It has long been one of the top public high schools in the country. Competition for admission traditionally has been tough with students doing test prep and studying well before the formal application process begins. Merit-based admissions changed in 2020 when the school moved to a lottery system, to address the severe under-representation of Black and Latino students.

As I follow the debate, I’ve been wondering: Why is it OK for San Francisco to have only one elite public high school? Don’t all youth deserve the opportunities that Lowell students get? The answer of course is yes, but the reason students don’t have these opportunities is due to policy choices, not admissions processes.

The Lowell admission arguments have merit on both sides. It is true that a system that year after year excludes some racial groups should be modified. It is also true that if education is a scarce resource, then hard work and study should be among the ways to access it. That’s why there is a natural compromise.

Why not marry some elements of the lottery with some elements of the previous admissions system? The previous admissions system drew primarily on 7th grade grades and standardized test scores with some consideration going to other activities and underrepresented communities. Rather than admit only the students with the highest test scores and grades, why not set a new threshold — for example, a 3.5 GPA and 80th percentile on the test? This would open up the lottery to more diverse students, while also ensuring that middle school study pays off and the admitted students are well positioned to thrive at Lowell.

The Lowell controversy and the saga of Eileen Gu, who has received criticism and lucrative sponsorship contracts due to her decision to ski for China rather than the U.S. in the Olympics, are both part of the larger story of high schools in San Francisco.

When two people who grew up in The City meet, they tend to ask each other where they went to school, meaning high school. And, after finding out where the other person went to school, a mutual judgment sets in.

I know this firsthand because more than one San Franciscan has called me a “rich kid” when they learned I went to University. Gu, rightly or wrongly, is also seen as a child of the elite and of privilege, because she also attended University, which now charges $55,000 per year, a little more than the median individual income of a San Francisco resident. Meanwhile, graduates from Lowell are seen as hard-working strivers, benefiting from a rigorous but free academic high school.

There are more academically strong private high schools like University in The City than there were a generation ago. This speaks to the shrinking middle class and the influx of new money as well as the relationships and social capital that these schools can provide for students. But it also underscores the importance of the opportunities Lowell offers lower income families.

Lowell’s merit-based admissions are strongly supported by Asian Americans, who in 2020 made up about 50% of the student population, with Black and Latino students comprising 2% and 14% of the student body, respectively. But the Lowell admissions debate is not simply about race. While schools like Lowell offer extraordinary opportunities for low income students and those from immigrant families, there are also affluent students at Lowell whose families could afford private school, but whose parents know a good deal when they see one. Those families, along with the school’s strong alumni community, also donate significant funds for extracurriculars not offered at most of The City’s public high schools.

Can San Francisco address this and make the admissions process at Lowell as fair, equitable and broadly accessible as possible? I hope so, but it will not do nearly enough to solve the underlying issue.

What San Francisco needs to do is in many ways simple: Increase access to quality education and top colleges and universities by investing in many strong academic public high schools. Then nobody will care about the admissions process at Lowell.

