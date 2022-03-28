Forum

Politicians are enthusiastic about cash gas rebates, but plans could take months

Reaching a consensus over eligibility for rebates could delay passage of legislation

By Dan Walters • March 28, 2022 1:30 am
High gas prices remind Californians of the overall high cost of living. (Shutterstock)

High gas prices remind Californians of the overall high cost of living. (Shutterstock)

By Dan Walters

CalMatters

Californians face stubborn shortages of necessities — housing, water and perhaps electrical power — but in this election year, politicians are offering numerous plans to give them billions of dollars to offset a sharp increase in gas prices.

Why, with so many other issues needing political attention, are Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators focused on gas prices, which have spiked due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine? It’s because to the voting public, having to spend more to fill their tanks is a frequent reminder of how living costs have spiraled upward.

Last week, a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California found that “Thirty-five percent of Californians say that recent price increases have caused serious financial hardship for themselves or others in their households. Forty-seven percent of lower-income residents say that they are experiencing serious financial hardship due to recent price increases”

Inflation is the now the squeakiest wheel and in an election year — particularly one in which legislative and congressional districts have been altered due to population shifts — and politicians are rushing to apply grease in the form of cash payments.

“We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Newsom said as he offered his $11 billion version.

Newsom’s is the most expensive of at least four plans kicking around the Capitol, including a Republican proposal — dead on arrival — to suspend the state’s gasoline tax.

He wants to give all Californians $400 debit cards for each of their cars, capped at two vehicles, plus grants to allow transit systems to provide free rides for three months to about 3 million riders each day, and postponement of a scheduled increase in fuel taxes.

His plan is somewhat similar to one put forth by a group of Democratic legislators, calling for $400 payments to every Californian who has filed an income tax return. However by basing payments on cars rather than tax returns, Newsom’s plan would benefit those, such as the elderly living on Social Security pensions, who don’t file tax returns.

The bigger contrast is between Newsom’s plan and one offered jointly by Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, which would give $200 payments to taxpayers and their dependents, excluding households making more than $250,000 a year.

No matter which methodology is used for the rebates, the stickiest issue will be whether every Californian who files a tax return and/or owns a car should benefit, regardless of income, or relief should be concentrated on those in lower income strata most affected by inflation.

“I appreciate Governor Newsom’s work on developing another option to bring relief to Californians experiencing the rising cost of fuel and consumer goods,” Atkins said in a statement. “The Senate is focused on ensuring that state money is targeted to those who actually need relief.”

Newsom will contend that providing money to transit systems for three months of free ridership would benefit the working poor who depend on buses and trolleys to get to their jobs. His version does appear to be the most comprehensive of the four.

Eventually, a compromise will be worked out but that’s likely to take several months. Newsom’s plan assumes that the rebates will be distributed sometime after the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Republicans are already complaining that only their proposal, a suspension of the state gas tax that would reduce gas prices by about 50 cents a gallon, would offer immediate relief.

Related Stories
Will Smith walks onstage and slaps Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Smith then yelled and cursed at Rock after returning to his seat. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)
‘The Slap’ of a newborn social media landscape

How Facebook was locked out of the Oscar’s suprise incident

By Jeff Elder
An assumption about housing — in San Francisco and throughout the U.S. — is that creating and providing housing, except for the very poor, is the work of the private sector. This is not the case in most countries and San Francisco may be beginning to question this as well. (Shutterstock)
Two proposals may radically shift San Francisco’s approach to housing

Plans from Supervisors Raphael Mandelman and Dean Preston share a common thread

By Lincoln Mitchell
Viktor and Tetiana Sergiyenko left Kyiv at the end of January to spend a few months in San Francisco visiting their daughter, Anastasiya Rutus, and their young granddaughter. The couple is now stranded here in the wake of the Russian invasion. (Anastasiya Rutus)
Putin’s war leaves Ukrainian family stranded in San Francisco

‘The devastation right now is impossible to fathom for me and for my parents’

By James Salazar Examiner staff writer