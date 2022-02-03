Opinion: Yes, the Tenderloin health center allows drug use. Here’s why that’s good news

People line up outside the new Tenderloin Linkage Center at 1172 Market St. on Jan. 19. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

By Gil Duran

In a bold policy shift, San Francisco’s new Tenderloin Linkage Center at 1172 Market St. now allows clients to use drugs in a fenced-off area adjacent to the facility.

The center offers food and showers to people suffering from addiction, homelessness and mental health. It also helps connect them to health care and treatment — all without requiring them to quit drugs first.

“We don’t want them to die,” said Vitka Eisen, executive director of HealthRight 360, a nonprofit helping run the site. “First and foremost, you have to prevent death if people are ever going to take positive steps toward their own health.”

The policy has sparked some criticism, but it’s a step in the right direction. It shows city officials are serious about addressing the fentanyl overdose epidemic that has killed more than 1,350 people here over the past two years. Allowing drug use in a controlled environment may seem outrageous to some, but it’s better than letting people wallow in open-air drug markets on the streets. The new approach moves drug users out of public spaces and closer to help.

Evidence suggests this harm reduction approach can work.

In 2001, Portugal decriminalized drug possession and funded more resources for substance abuse treatment.

“Heroin addiction rates, H.I.V. infections and overdose deaths declined there, while youth drug use rates stayed the same as in comparable countries with no policy change,” wrote Maia Szalavitz, author of “Undoing Drugs: The Untold Story of Harm Reduction and the Future of Addiction,” in the New York Times. “American politicians would be singing hosannas if U.S. crime and drug use rates ever fell to the low levels now seen in Portugal.”

Given the rising intensity of the overdose epidemic in the United States, it’s long past time for a new strategy. In 2020, over 58% of Oregon voters supported a measure to decriminalize drug possession and fund treatment programs. Decriminalization proponents plan to run a similar measure in California.

In the meantime, cities are leading the way. New York City opened up overdose prevention sites in December. They have already helped to prevent dozens of deaths. San Francisco plans to open a similar facility this spring. Critics of the approach complain that it enables drug use. Yet they don’t seem to have any solution besides jails.

“Criminalizing people who use drugs is a failed social policy that we’ve tried for decades,” said Eisen. “It swelled the prison population … largely focused on incarcerating Black and brown people. It’s time to do something different and new and that has a strong body of evidence behind it — which is meeting people where they are, building connections and relationships and then helping them toward their next steps.”

A harm reduction approach is necessary because treating drug addiction as a crime does not work. If it did, the United States would have conquered addiction long ago. Besides, drugs also flow into our jails and prisons. Overdose deaths in the nation’s state prisons increased by 600% between 2001 and 2019, according to the Bureau of Justice Studies.

Jailing drug dealers may satisfy a visceral desire for punishment, but new dealers hit the street before their predecessors are even booked. And if we can’t keep fentanyl and meth out of prisons, what makes anyone think we can keep them off the streets?

The best solutions — strategies that don’t shame, punish or exclude people — upset those who favor criminalization and stigma over compassion and science. Harm reduction is controversial because it challenges the moral framework instilled in many of us at a young age. This worldview holds that addiction and poverty are shameful moral flaws to be cured with cruelty and punishment. It prescribes harsh disciplinary measures to force people to change their behavior or face severe consequences.

But it just doesn’t work. Even in countries that impose the death penalty for drug offenses, people continue to use and sell them. For example: Since 2016, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has prosecuted a violent war on drugs. This policy has resulted in an estimated 12,000 deaths, according to Human Rights Watch.

Duterte’s summary executions ended many lives, but the drug problem persists.

“Shock and awe definitely did not work,” the head of drug enforcement for the Philippine National Police told Reuters in 2020. “Drug supply is still rampant.”

Lesser forms of criminalization and shame can also prove deadly by driving people away from help and deeper into addiction.

“Criminalization supercharges addiction stigma, and stigma is one of the biggest obstacles to recovery,” wrote Szalavitz.

The Tenderloin Linkage Center, created as a result of Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration due to crime and drug deaths, marks the beginning of a new era in The City’s efforts to address addiction.

“I ran a massive operation to save lives under COVID command, but we haven’t had the same response to fentanyl overdoses,” said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management, noting overdoses have killed more city residents than COVID has.

Despite some loud Twitter criticism, Carroll said the community feedback has been mostly positive so far.

“Having a place where people can come as they are is not easy,” she said, acknowledging potential public skepticism.

Strategies rooted in compassion and evidence won’t satisfy anyone’s desire for harsh consequences, but they could provide a marked improvement over the status quo. Hopefully, San Francisco’s harm reduction plan will save lives, reduce crime and provide a strong rationale for California voters to embrace a Portugal-style model of decriminalization and increased care.

@gilduran76