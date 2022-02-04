Opinion: Why San Francisco is more conservative than you think. An Examiner series

Senator Dianne Feinstein at a rally in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 1970s when she became mayor after the assassination of George Moscone. Feinstein restored the power structures led by the business community, although to the outside world The City appeared taken over by the far left. (Photo by Nancy Wong/Wikimedia Commons)

San Francisco’s reputation as a uniquely progressive city is rooted in the social upheavals of the late 1960s. But it was the 20 years from roughly 1975-1995 when that image solidified in the eyes of San Franciscans and the rest of the country.

There is truth to that image. Those years, beginning with the election of Harvey Milk to the Board of Supervisors in 1977 and the passage of his landmark Gay Rights Ordinance a few months later, were when gay political power became a force in The City well before the rest of the country. This was also when the Republican Party became largely irrelevant in San Francisco politics and The City became a center of environmentalism and anti-war sentiment, emerging as a holdout against the country’s rightward shift during the Reagan years.

But there is much more to this progressive hits history.

When 1975 began San Francisco was still led by Joseph Alioto, a smart, charming and able Democratic mayor. Alioto was not a reactionary or a racist, but he was a creature of the same downtown business interests that had run San Francisco seemingly forever. The election to replace him was one of the most divisive and important in San Francisco history — kind of.

The mayoral runoff pitted George Moscone, the progressive Democratic leader of the state senate who had assembled a then-unprecedented coalition of African Americans, Latinos, gays and lesbians, Asian American activists and neighborhood progressives, against John Barbagelata. Barbagelata, a Republican, was a textbook angry white backlash candidate — think Rudy Giuliani or Frank Rizzo without the charm. The major middle of the road candidate, Dianne Feinstein, got eliminated in the first round.

Moscone won that race by the narrowest of margins, but had no coattails and got stuck with a Board of Supervisors that had a conservative majority led by Quentin Kopp. So his progressive ambitions were stymied from the moment he took office.

Mayoral politics are not the only way to measure San Francisco’s progressive bona fides, but during this period they reveal something different than the broadly accepted narrative of San Francisco being taken over by the far left.

Moscone was tragically assassinated after serving as mayor for only three years. He was replaced by Dianne Feinstein who quickly restored the ancient power structures led by downtown and the business community. Feinstein was then elected to two terms, while never having a meaningful challenge from the left, Jello Biafra’s colorful and fascinating 1979 campaign notwithstanding.

In other words, even in the period of alleged progressive consolidation in San Francisco, downtown was in charge.

The assassinations of Moscone and Milk set the progressive movement in San Francisco back several years. Yet during his time as mayor, Moscone struggled with the central challenge of all progressive mayors, including Art Agnos in The City a decade later or David Dinkins and Bill de Blasio in New York: the need to balance a progressive agenda with maintaining a tax base from a fickle business community whose members can move to the suburbs if they desire. The passage of Proposition 13 in the summer of 1978 only made this challenge more difficult for Moscone and subsequent mayors. Feinstein resolved this by letting the business leadership have a major say in governance, but Moscone and Agnos never quite found a way around this dilemma.

The 20 years between 1975-1995 were also the time when the Manhattanization fight, which dominated city politics from the late 1960s to the late 1980s was finally concluded — and Manhattanization won. This meant that millions of square feet of office space were built, and The City pivoted to being an economy built around finance, real estate, tourism and later tech. This created a snowball effect where business became even more powerful and the interests of the business leadership became even more dominant.

All of this occurred as national economic trends, including the weakening of labor unions that increased economic and wealth disparities, were accelerating. In other words, in 1975, San Francisco could still be plausibly described as a middle and working class city, but by 1995 The City became one of wealthy residents, poor residents and a much smaller middle class.

This meant that in the 20 years when the political vibe of today’s San Francisco was forged, the angry right-wing politics of John Barbagelata, narrowly defeated in 1975, got marginalized. But the economic side of the progressive vision, represented briefly in the mayor’s office by Moscone and Agnos, has never been realized.

San Francisco ended up with a combination of social tolerance tempered by a powerful business community that still has enormous influence over economic policy, including everything from commercial rent control — there is none — to a housing market and land use policies that have pushed thousands of poor and middle-income people out of The City.

San Francisco since 1995 has been a place that celebrates LGBT history and ethnic and racial diversity while creating economic conditions that are inhospitable to lower income people and, more recently, that have allowed tech companies like Uber and DoorDash to rewrite the economic rules and exploit low wage labor. This was the social contract forged in the aftermath of the 1975 elections and the assassination of George Moscone and Harvey Milk three years later. Feinstein made that economic pact happen, but no mayor since, other than Art Agnos, has sought to change it.

In this respect, San Francisco was an early leader in the working class erasure of certain American cities. Michael Bloomberg’s New York may be the most extreme example of this, but most U.S. cities today are socially tolerant and have economic policies that are still driven by business priorities and development interests. For San Francisco, that phenomenon took place from 1975 to 1995 when an outward radicalism came to cloak an inner conservatism.

