Opinion: Why I want BIPOC to go away

The term BIPOC gained prominence as an alternative to “people of color” during the summer of 2020 when millions of Americans turned out for Black Lives Matter demonstrations. (Shutterstock)

BIPOC means well, but I want it to go away.

An acronym standing for “Black, Indigenous and People of Color,” it apparently first appeared on social media in 2013 but lay dormant until the summer of 2020 when it took off like, cringe, a virus. America was already deep in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop millions of people of myriad ethnicities from taking to the streets to demand an end to extrajudicial police killings of Black people and justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among so many others.

Not unlike the great civil rights movement leader Fannie Lou Hamer, who risked her own life and body time and again because she was “sick and tired of being sick and tired” of living under Jim Crow, Black Lives Matter demonstrators put their bodies in the streets and their health on the line for months.

This was also the summer that gave us Juneteenth as a national holiday, spawned a run on hiring searches for diversity, equity and inclusion personnel, and launched “racial reckonings” on how race and racism are covered in dozens of newsrooms.

Social media and websites were full of ways to support Black businesses, Black nonprofits and causes ranging from abolishing the police to raising money to support mental health care for Black journalists. There were so many entry points for people who wanted to show they’d been paying attention.

And then came BIPOC.

When I first started encountering BIPOC in my usual lefty nerdish media sources, I was confused: Weren’t Black and Indigenous people already “people of color”? Redundant language makes me crazy. Was this another iteration of the verbal tic that makes people being interviewed say things like, “This is cheap and inexpensive” or “This is scary and frightening”? Once you notice it, you’ll start hearing this kind of thing everywhere.

Also: Why was BIPOC separating Black people in particular from other people of color when Black people were the original “people of color,” dating back to the 18th-century term for free people of mixed African and European ancestry in the French colonies in the Americas?

I remember wandering a nearly empty street, ranting about this on my cell phone with my friend J., another Black academic. “It’s just another way to divide us up,” she replied. Nobody asked us if we were down with the rebranding. We were both annoyed at what seemed like a solution to a problem that hadn’t needed solving. BIPOC was a “New Coke” of a word.

The explanations behind the campaigns for BIPOC didn’t make this new team name any more appealing. In a June 2020 New York Times article by Sandra E. Garcia on the origins and meaning of the term, one scholar said the emphasis on “Black” was meant to “account for the erasure of Black people with darker skin.” I don’t know any Black people who, upon hearing “people of color” as it has been used over the past 60 or so years, have thought about the phrase needing a corrective for colorism, bias based on the lightness or darkness of someone’s complexion.

The more common and thoughtful rationale for BIPOC was that it was meant to highlight the specific discriminations Black and Indigenous people have suffered in this country as distinct from those faced by other … people of color. Another scholar Garcia interviewed, McGill University art history professor Charmaine Nelson, noted the importance of recognizing the differences in how Africans and Indigenous people suffered under colonialism in Canada. Explaining why it was necessary to elevate Black and Indigenous, she told Garcia, “To conflate everything in one is to erase, which is the very nature of genocidal practice.”

Nelson is calling on us to take a deeper look at the painful and complicated history of colonization, an enterprise that currently is most closely identified with “The 1619 Project.” The seeds planted in the summer of 2019 by the first iteration of “The 1619 Project,” a special edition of the Sunday New York Times Magazine, bloomed in the summer of 2020 as people throughout North America and Great Britain tore down public monuments to men who had destroyed the lives of millions of Africans and Indigenous people through colonization, war, theft and enslavement.

While I can appreciate the added weight BIPOC gives to descendants of stolen people (enslaved African Americans) and descendants of those people whose lands (and also children) were stolen (Indigenous peoples), unless the discussion is about those situations, I don’t see how it is productive to make a point of relegating other nonwhite groups to an undifferentiated appendix.

Before the summer of 2020, we had the summer of 2018 when more than 4,000 mostly Latino families were separated at the southern border, and the summer of 2019 when a white domestic terrorist set out to kill Latinos and took 23 lives at a shopping center in El Paso. Since the early weeks of the pandemic, Asians have suffered dramatic increases in violent racist attacks here and around the country, culminating in the murder of six Asian women working in spas around Atlanta.

Given widespread and ongoing racist violence, it doesn’t seem like a good idea to start sorting and ranking racist pain through the use of a new acronym, even one with good intentions.

I also have a practical problem with BIPOC: It isn’t really succeeding in getting people to think more carefully about all the different people behind those initials.

I hear BIPOC being used when people really mean “Black” or when they are falsely equating situations that don’t affect most other kinds of people of color. For example, last fall I heard a speaker give a sermon about how the BLM movement drew huge numbers of people into the streets to fight for “justice for BIPOC people.” The speaker is someone who knows better but got caught up in trying to be inspirational and “inclusive.”

I understand this urge to be inclusive. Sometimes, when I am facing a classroom with more Asian and Latino than Black students and discussing a situation involving Black people, I find myself sliding into references to “people of color.” I’m not always good about checking myself, but noticing has made me work harder to be specific. Terms like “anti-Black racism” and “anti-Asian hate crimes,” not to mention “anti-Latino” and “anti-immigrant” as well as “anti-Muslim” and “anti-Semitic,” force attention to specific situations requiring specific interventions. It is also worth acknowledging when subsets share a mission, as in the work Black and Indigenous advocates are doing to raise awareness of missing Black and Indigenous women and children.

Recognizing the limitations of “people of color” primed me to be more wary of BIPOC.

In an article for Vox, “Why the term ‘BIPOC’ is so complicated, explained by linguists,” Constance Grady writes, “An in-group will develop a new label for itself as part of a way of talking about the experiences members of that group hold in common. And then out-groups will begin using that language in a flat, unspecific way.”

There can be a kind of unthinking performativity to how people deploy these terms. I worry that BIPOC will go the way of LGBTQIA* — a well-meaning acronym that often elides that each of those letters represents specific histories, cultures and concerns. I hear younger people referring to the LGBTQIA response to the AIDS crisis or the Castro as the LGBTQIA mecca. They are trying to get it right, but they aren’t aware of the history or the points of connection and departure among those groups.

Similar to those who want the “B” and the “I” in BIPOC to shine a light on the specificity of those people, I think LGBTQIA* people deserve a string of spotlights for their own histories, heroes, struggles and cultures. Here’s a little spotlight for Q: the first documented mention of BIPOC was a 2013 tweeted shoutout to “#GrindToronto #BIPOC #Toronto” by GRIND, identified on Twitter as “celebrating sex positivity, the joys of safer consensual sex, in a queer space for BIPOC* (Black, Indigenous and people of color) in Toronto.”

My bet is that GRIND’s intended audience knew and appreciated that use of BIPOC. The trouble is trying to mass market a complex phrase with no user manual.

Teresa Moore’s columns appear bimonthly in The Examiner.