Opinion: Where are the therapists for people of color?

According to 2019 research from the American Psychological Association, only 3% of psychologists in the U.S. are Black, only 4% are Asian and only 7% are Latino, compared to 83% who are white. (Shutterstock)

On television, wise and compassionate Black lady mental health care professionals are nearly as ubiquitous as the charismatic Black commercial pitchmen hawking everything from insurance to shower gel or the bounty of Black police lieutenants and Black judges on prime-time crime dramas. When Oakland-based cultural critic Aisha Harris first identified the Black Lady Therapist trope in 2018, these figures were almost always ministering to white characters and were seldom, if ever, called upon to offer a Black perspective.

More recently, though, troubled Black characters have been the ones turning to Black therapists. Randall Pearson, the Black transracial adoptee on “This Is Us,” swaps a sympathetic white female therapist for an empathetic Black male one. Molly Carter, a successful Black attorney suffering from myriad relationship problems on “Insecure,” finds a glamorous Black therapist. And on “In Treatment,” Dr. Brooke Taylor, a Black psychologist with her own mental health and substance abuse issues, counsels a wealthy and troubled Black granddaughter and grandmother.

These shows normalized Black people needing and seeking professional mental health care. But in reality, if you’re Black and looking for a Black therapist, finding one is way harder than it looks on TV. There are nowhere near enough therapists of color for all of the patients of color who want a cultural match. Local practices report waiting lists and I know frustrated seekers.

According to 2019 research from the American Psychological Association, only 3% of psychologists in the U.S. are Black, compared to 83% white. Ironically, Asian and Latino therapists, who are rarely depicted in television and movies, fare better in real life: According to the same APA report, 4% of psychologists are Asian and 7% are Latino. Zippia, a San Mateo-based site for job seekers, found that in 2019 71.2% of licensed professional counselors in the U.S. were white, 11.2% Black, 10.3% Latino, 3.3% Asian and 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native.

Yes, the last few years have been very hard on people of all races and ethnicities. But frequent encounters with racism and unconscious bias make it even harder for people of color seeking therapy in an already strained market. And data shows that people of color who need mental health care are far less likely to seek or receive it, more likely to be misdiagnosed and less likely to be offered the widest range of treatment options.

Although the idea, common in many communities of color, that therapy is a “white thing” has begun to recede, the mental health care professionals I interviewed said people are usually looking for a therapist or counselor who shares their culture and experiences. While “cultural competency” has been a part of mental health care training for a long time, even experienced and well-meaning white therapists can miss the significance or context for what’s going on in a Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American patient’s life.

If someone is looking for a therapist, they are probably already in some pain. The last thing anyone in mental distress needs is the extra emotional labor of translating cultural context for their therapist or worrying that their therapist will confuse difference with dysfunction.

Speaking for myself and the many people of color I have known, this gap between how we experience something and how it looks to someone who doesn’t share our perspective is sort of like watching TV with the secondary audio programming turned on: We’re capturing layers of meaning an outsider is likely to miss. For instance, during the Senate confirmation hearings, when Senator Cory Booker told Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about the janitor who teared up the first time he saw Booker on the Senate floor, Booker didn’t need to say that the janitor was Black or that the story was really about how humbling it can be when you are reminded of how other Black people share pride in your achievements. If you haven’t been on either side of that exchange — the janitor or the senator, the college freshman or the lunch lady — it can be hard to see why it matters. But trust me, it does.

Claudius Johnson is a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Sankofa Holistic Counseling Services in Oakland, a 32-member private practice that since 2010 has served mainly Black, but also Asian and Latino clients. He notes that a primary barrier for many people of color is looking for a therapist that shares their origins and understands their cultural framework. “I think that if you can’t get past that,” he said, “then you’re not going anywhere with us.”

According to Johnson, the Sankofa practice serves two essential purposes: to support and train therapists of color — guidance he seldom had when he was starting out — and to provide a welcoming and Afrocentric space for healing. Instead of pathologizing and “othering” Black life, a problem throughout the history of American psychotherapy, Sankofa centers and celebrates Black culture and community. “There’s a certain ease, a peace of mind when you step into a place like that,” Johnson said. “I think all of that goes a long way in terms of healing.” The goal is to make clients feel safe and heard, not judged.

Stephanie Del Chiaro is a licensed marriage and family therapist whose client base is Latinos in the Mission District. The child of Salvadoran immigrants, Del Chiaro grew up in the Mission until, like many others, her family was priced out of their rental and had to relocate outside of The City. As an adult, she understands what this feels like for clients who are still going through this kind of disruption.

“Being that the Mission is where I came from, it’s just a deep passion to support the folks that grew up similar to how I did,” she said. “They’re facing even more of the gentrification and dealing with the pain of losing key institutional places in the neighborhood. That’s deeply impactful, especially for a community who has migrated to a new country. You settle here and then you have another loss of your immediate community, so it leaves people really feeling the impact of ‘Am I valued?…How can I survive these changes?’”

One study showed that during the pandemic shutdowns, a primary source of stress and anxiety among Latinos — who also registered some of the highest rates of depression of all groups — was keeping their families fed. Del Chiaro noted that although there’s growing openness to therapy among her clientele, “mental health” is seldom a priority.

“Growing up in my family, we were focused on survival,” she said. “There wasn’t an opportunity to talk about feelings, worries or concerns because we were first worried about making rent and paying bills and do we have food. My parents, being immigrants to this country and building their lives from scratch essentially, really didn’t know how to be present for us in that way. They provided all of our basic needs, but emotional needs were kind of pushed to the back burner. There was a lot of inner turmoil that I didn’t have a space for.”

Del Chiaro said the relief she sought through church wasn’t enough and she didn’t have anyone at school “who really understood my troubles or was invested in helping me.” Not unlike Johnson, she committed to filling for others the unmet support and understanding she had needed.

Del Chiaro’s clients include Latino school kids. Some thrived under remote learning, but others had to take on extra burdens running the household and trying to learn online while their parents worked frontline jobs. Some families suffered the pain of losing loved ones to COVID and “not being able to have proper rituals around grief was painful for our families also,” she said. “Coming back to campus, (for some children) it’s a reminder of grandma used to take me to school or grandpa used to drop me off or uncle so and so who died and … that’s hurtful because someone who was part of my routine is no longer here.”

Recognizing the diversity of South and Central American immigrant experiences, Del Chiaro does what she can to respect and incorporate what she knows from her Salvadoran American background into how she works with her Mission clients. “Having someone who understands your culture, who understands your experiences and who is curious when maybe they don’t understand, so that my clients or patients feel seen and heard,” she said. “It matters that people feel validated in their experience.”

Teresa Moore’s columns appear bimonthly in The Examiner. Her next column will look at some of the ways people of color are using community resources to address shortages in professional mental health care.