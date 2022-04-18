Opinion: What the gas industry doesn’t want you to know about your appliances

Downtown San Francisco on September 9, 2020, when wildfires turned the sky orange and brought heightened attention to the need to rapidly transition energy systems away from fossil fuels.

A RMI series on building electrification

By Denise Grab and Zack Subin

Special to The Examiner

Here are some little-known facts about gas appliances. Gas stoves are a significant driver of asthma in children. Gas stoves leak methane even while they are turned off, releasing as much climate pollution nationwide each year as 500,000 cars. Other gas appliances like furnaces and water heaters are even bigger polluters: a typical gas home in San Francisco emits 50% as much climate pollution as driving an extra car every year.

In recent months, experts have been sounding the alarm on the dangers of gas appliances, citing research by our organization, RMI, the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Stanford University, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and many others. While initially touted by the gas industry as a cleaner alternative to wood and coal, the science now shows that gas appliances pose substantial health risks and may considerably thwart efforts in San Francisco, in California, in the United States — and the world over — to secure a safe climate future.

Gas appliances pose a tale of two cities, one outdoor and one indoor. While gas stove pollution is particularly risky indoors, especially in small or unventilated kitchens, gas water heaters and furnaces also release harmful pollutants, such as smog-causing nitrogen oxides and dangerous particulate matter, into our neighborhoods, hurting the health of our communities and endangering our most vulnerable.

Gas water heaters and furnaces in the Bay Area are major contributors to outdoor air pollution, releasing nearly three times as much smog-causing nitrogen oxide pollution as all of the cars in the region, and seven times as much as all of the region’s power plants. Moreover, gas water heaters and furnaces produce most of the climate pollution that comes from fuel combustion in buildings.

Californians are no strangers to outdoor pollution and suffer some of the worst air quality in the nation. In fact, over 90% of Californians live in areas that fail to meet federal Clean Air Act health standards. Approximately 3 million Californians have asthma, including 650,000 kids, meaning they are especially vulnerable to air pollution. In San Francisco alone, 68,000 residents have asthma, including nearly 9,000 children. Meanwhile, gas water heaters and furnaces in California emit 65 tons of nitrogen oxides per day, over four times as much as all of the gas power plants in the state combined.

Zero-emitting electric alternatives

Fortunately, there are zero-emitting electric alternatives to gas appliances readily available on the market today. And the leading versions of these electric appliances aren’t just a substitute for gas appliances — they’re better performing and healthier than their gas alternatives. Electric heat pumps are 2-in-1 heaters and air conditioners that can both heat California homes four to six times more efficiently than gas furnaces, and provide much-needed cooling on the increasingly hot and smoky summer days exacerbated by climate change. In fact, Bay Area counties are expected to have two to three times as many extreme heat days — and four to five times as many warm nights — by midcentury as compared with historical conditions.

Meanwhile, heat pump water heaters offer hot water while using four to six times less energy than a gas version. And professional chefs and home cooks alike are starting to recognize the incredible ease and precision of cooking on induction stoves, with many like Detroit’s Jon Kung and Le Bernadin’s Eric Ripert choosing induction over gas in their own kitchens.

The gas industry, meanwhile, continues to rely on flashy marketing campaigns to try to convince consumers that they need gas stoves. The thinking goes that once a household has committed to a gas stove — and the expensive gas pipelines required to run that stove — they’ll be more likely to buy gas furnaces and water heaters, which are much larger users of gas.

However, as more consumers learn about the health harms from gas appliances and the benefits of electric heat pumps and induction stoves, we foresee more homeowners and businesses moving away from polluting gas to cleaner and more efficient alternatives. (If you want to try induction cooking for yourself, many local libraries and city halls offer free lending programs for individual induction cooktops.)

First zero-emissions standards for appliance sales

Local and state air regulators are starting to realize the health hazards from gas appliances and are taking steps to reduce gas appliance pollution. Many air districts throughout the state, including our own Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), have long had low-emissions standards for water heaters and furnaces. Now, in the face of increasing knowledge of the harm from these appliances, BAAQMD and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) are considering the nation’s first zero-emissions standards for appliance sales, similar to the state’s zero-emissions vehicles standards for car sales.

BAAQMD and CARB have committed to working with environmental justice groups to design and implement these programs equitably. It is vital that these agencies follow through on these commitments, to ensure that the benefits from cleaner technologies will flow to low-income communities and renters who have suffered the most from environmental injustices and the negative health impacts wrought by the fossil fuel industry.

Ultimately, it is essential that California and the Bay Area act swiftly to address the harms from gas appliances. If California switched to zero-emitting heat pumps instead of gas appliances, the state would see 350 fewer deaths and 900 fewer cases of respiratory illnesses, while saving $3.5 billion in health costs per year. There is no time to waste for either our lungs or our planet.

This is the first in a three-part series about the road to building electrification by experts at RMI. Denise Grab is a principal on RMI’s Carbon-Free Buildings team, where she focuses on western states policy and appliance regulation; she lives in Berkeley. Zack Subin is a senior associate on RMI’s State Policy Analysis and Climate-Aligned Urbanism teams; he lives in San Francisco. RMI is transforming the global energy system to secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. Follow RMI on Twitter @RockyMtnInst