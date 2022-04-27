Opinion: What does the stock market wobble mean for San Francisco?

On Friday, April 22, the NASDAQ exchange experienced its worst day since September 2020, made worse by the many tech stocks down 75% compared to 2021 highs. (Google Finance)

By Ryan C. Smith

Special to The Examiner

Business news has been lighting up since Friday, April 22, when a series of falling stock prices triggered what CNBC is calling the worst day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since March 2020, the month COVID-19 lockdowns shocked the global economy. As the chart below shows, most of the market gains following the Russian invasion of Ukraine were wiped out.

The Dow was not alone in taking serious hits. The NASDAQ exchange also experienced its worst day since September 2020, made worse by the many tech stocks down 75% compared to 2021 highs. Asian and European markets experienced a similar decline, fueling investor fears of broader economic vulnerability.

Stock market fluctuations like this are not uncommon, especially since the March 2020 crash. Day-to-day dips and fluctuations are fairly common in the stock market.

So why is this time different? There are main reasons. First, the decline has been persistent, without any sign of reversal, since Friday. Second, the decline has effectively wiped out gains made since the Russian invasion pushed markets into their worst turmoil since the pandemic began. And third, both Deutschebank and Bank of America announced predictions of a serious economic recession in the U.S. by 2023, if not sooner.

If the stocks were the only thing in turmoil, then these losses could be recoverable. But in a world of creeping inflation and unstable primary commodity prices, like oil and grain, this could spell something much worse on the horizon.

What does this mean for San Francisco? An estimated 30% of workers in San Francisco and Silicon Valley are employed in the tech industry, meaning any serious downturns in this sector will have an outsize impact on employment and consumer spending in the Bay Area. Some of the more eye-catching local losers of the last few days were Netflix, which suffered its worst losses since 2004, and Tesla’s loss of $125 billion in value, based in part on Elon Musk’s decision to fund his takeover of Twitter using Tesla stocks as collateral.

But these examples are not alone. Other major tech stocks like Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Apple, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and Salesforce showed more modest overall declines following reports of decreased earnings and fears of further vulnerability in the tech sector. Meta’s position is particularly precarious, due to its February stock crash, which remains the worst single day loss for any one stock in recorded history.

These woes, while significant, are only the tip of the proverbial iceberg as these larger employers represent 38% of San Francisco and Silicon Valley’s estimated 619,000 tech workers. The rest work in venture capital-dependent startup companies that may be in an even more precarious position. Recent reporting noted venture capital is experiencing a major slow-down in new investment and new activity. This, according to Forbes, is a product of the record wave of venture capital extended in 2021. But some market watchers are not so optimistic, with venture capital watchers increasingly fearing a repeat of the ‘90s tech bubble.

Any loss of liquidity in other areas — such as poor stock performance, reduced corporate revenues and inflationary pressures — would mean less capital available to invest in venture capital. Poor stock performance will also likely persuade major investors and sources of new cash for venture capital funds to adopt a more conservative posture, depriving startups of new funds.

If market conditions keep deteriorating, then practically every startup in San Francisco and Silicon Valley is facing the risk of a serious credit crunch. This means contraction, layoffs or, in the most precarious cases, bankruptcy.

One example of what the near future may look like is Robinhood, the retail investor application startup. It just announced layoffs of 9% following a truly dismal stock market performance, where overall market value declined 45% since the beginning of 2022 (following a late 2021 IPO). While Robinhood’s decline precedes the current market instability, it does give a taste of things to come for startups and major players alike.

What could this mean for San Francisco when tech contributes an estimated $147 billion dollars to The City’s economy? These initial returns do not suggest the sector is about to undergo a repeat of the ‘90s tech bubble (which did not seriously dent the region’s status as a tech industry hub). Even so, losing significant numbers of well-paying jobs could have catastrophic consequences for local businesses, particularly in the restaurant and hospitality sectors still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan C. Smith, PhD is an economics researcher specializing in the international oil industry, global finance, supply chains and the Middle East. He lives in San Francisco.