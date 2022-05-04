Opinion: Urban Alchemy leadership cries racism when it should be filing its nonprofit paperwork

By Shelley Bradford Bell

Special to The Examiner

There has been a lot of reporting recently about Urban Alchemy, the nonprofit with $41 million in San Francisco government contracts to provide security to the residents of the Tenderloin. The Examiner published an investigation in April on the organization’s challenges in addressing the needs of the neighborhood in humanitarian ways.

But a recent Examiner interview with Urban Alchemy director of advancement Jeff Kositsky, who previously served as The City’s homelessness chief, is concerning to me. Kositsky claims that some of the criticism of Urban Alchemy, and specifically its street “ambassadors” and their training, is due to racism. As he put it in The Examiner interview, “I think when you have an organization that’s being run by primarily Black men who have been in prison for 10 or more years, you’re held up to a different level of scrutiny. When I’m feeling dark about the world, that’s what I think.”

This comment — and some of the others in the interview — strike me as a way for Urban Alchemy to shift the narrative away from questions and criticisms about how the organization is run.

It is my experience from running a nonprofit in San Francisco, that any nonprofit organization that receives more than $250,000 from any city agency has a very specific set of rules to follow. One is an annual independent audit. How is it possible that, if this requirement is being met, there is no understanding of the executive director’s salary?

I bring this up because in The Examiner’s April 12 article, reporters Jeff Elder and Adam Shanks write that Urban Alchemy CEO Lena Miller declined to disclose her annual salary. In a subsequent version of the article, the reporters found it was $220,000 via a city document. Through a public relations representative, Miller stated to The Examiner: “How is it helping society or the story to tell the whole world what I make? What is the purpose, so everyone can decide if it’s enough or too much? It’s just messy.”

Messy? Under San Francisco Administrative Code Section 12L, which governs nonprofits, the books of any organization receiving more than $250,000 are open to public scrutiny. Organizations are required to hold two publicly noticed meetings each year that are posted and distributed for community’s knowledge. Is Urban Alchemy doing this? At least one board member must be from the clientele served, per section six of the code. Is there such a representative? Additionally the city controller can, at its discretion, conduct an audit of the books of any organization that falls within the 12L nonprofit legislation. Has this ever been done?

Urban Alchemy’s 990 for FY 2019-2020 states the CEO and COO salaries are reviewed and approved by a board of directors. Where are the minutes from Urban Alchemy’s board meetings? What are the annual contributions received from charitable giving? When you go to the nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator’s page for Urban Alchemy, you see that the basic information an organization should provide is not available. Is Urban Alchemy receiving individual and/or corporate contributions, in addition to city contracts? Is this recorded somewhere?

The issue of racism is a shiny object to distract us from the fact that the needs of the unhomed, and of The City, are not being met. There are lots of pretty photos, and lots of rhetoric, on Urban Alchemy’s website. But there is not a lot of substantive language to demonstrate how this nonprofit helps the population it employs or serves or how it is run.

From the streets to the penthouses, any Black or Brown person experiences racism, including myself. The unhomed suffer not only racism, but unfair judgment from people who despise their circumstances.

The real issue for me is the management and operation of Urban Alchemy. It is not about the presence of street ambassadors in the Tenderloin. It is about how Urban Alchemy’s leadership is running the organization. Leadership has not issued a detailed program plan; there are no deliverables, no measurables and no benchmarks. There is no apparent record keeping that maintains accurate financial oversight.

Yes, Urban Alchemy is employing previously incarcerated people and previously unhomed people. It is quite laudable. But what is their future? If Urban Alchemy disappeared today, what job skills would their employees have to help them move on to another opportunity?

The perfect example of done right and done well is the Delancey Street Foundation. Started in 1971 with four people in a San Francisco apartment, the nonprofit has now served many thousands of residents. Delancey Street works with the same population: substance abusers, ex-convicts, homeless and others who have hit bottom. They learn how to become waiters, run a theater, work at a moving company and in catering and event services. Delancey Street gives its clients tools to move beyond their circumstances. Why is this model not embraced and replicated? I wish Delancey Street were running the Tenderloin safe streets program. I would feel more hope for the future of the people served.

It is time for the city of San Francisco to do the following to better understand the inner workings of Urban Alchemy: 1) conduct a nonprofit records analysis as allowed by the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force; 2) demand an immediate filing of its 2020-2021 990 form per federal law (which Urban Alchemy states is due May 13 following an extension); and 3) conduct a full financial audit by the city controller.

A well-run social service organization is a transparent operation that follows government law. How can we change the lives of the people who need our help to lift them up to self-sufficiency, if we don’t play by the rules we write?

Shelley Bradford Bell served as executive director of Bayview Opera House from 1997 to 2007, and was former president of the San Francisco Planning Commission where she served from 2002-2006.